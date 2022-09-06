CD Projekt Red today announced Cyberpunk 2077‘s expansion via a surprise teaser trailer. The clip shares a few details about the plot, characters, setting, and release date of the upcoming DLC. However, one of the most important details is that it won’t be coming to last-gen consoles.

The new expansion is titled Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, and it’s set to release in 2023. It takes players back to the cyberpunk future world of the game, but with a spy-thriller coat of paint.

While Cyberpunk 2077 originally launched for last-gen consoles, including Xbox One and PlayStation 4, this new expansion won’t appear there. The teaser revealed that it’s coming exclusively to the current gen consoles — Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, Google Stadia – and PC.

This omission of last-gen attention is somewhat expected. Earlier this year, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 editions of Cyberpunk 2077 were left out of an update as it was deemed “too powerful” for the last gen.

Cyberpunk 2077 was released two years ago after plenty of delays and was still plagued with plenty of bugs and glitches at launch. Despite a rocky release, a wave of critiques lamenting the poor condition the game dropped in, and the game still being janky a year later, Cyberpunk 2077 has boomed into a larger franchise. Not only does it have this upcoming Phantom Liberty update, but a Netflix anime is also on the way.

Cyberpunk 2077‘s Phantom Liberty expansion is set to hit Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, PC, and Stadia exclusively in 2023. No details on pricing or system requirements are available as of yet.

Editors' Recommendations