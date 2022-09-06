 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Cyberpunk 2077’s Phantom Liberty DLC not coming to last-gen consoles

DeAngelo Epps
By

CD Projekt Red today announced Cyberpunk 2077‘s expansion via a surprise teaser trailer. The clip shares a few details about the plot, characters, setting, and release date of the upcoming DLC. However, one of the most important details is that it won’t be coming to last-gen consoles.

The new expansion is titled Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, and it’s set to release in 2023. It takes players back to the cyberpunk future world of the game, but with a spy-thriller coat of paint.

While Cyberpunk 2077 originally launched for last-gen consoles, including Xbox One and PlayStation 4, this new expansion won’t appear there. The teaser revealed that it’s coming exclusively to the current gen consoles — Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, Google Stadia – and PC.

This omission of last-gen attention is somewhat expected. Earlier this year, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 editions of Cyberpunk 2077 were left out of an update as it was deemed “too powerful” for the last gen.

Cyberpunk 2077 was released two years ago after plenty of delays and was still plagued with plenty of bugs and glitches at launch. Despite a rocky release, a wave of critiques lamenting the poor condition the game dropped in, and the game still being janky a year later, Cyberpunk 2077 has boomed into a larger franchise. Not only does it have this upcoming Phantom Liberty update, but a Netflix anime is also on the way.

Cyberpunk 2077‘s Phantom Liberty expansion is set to hit Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, PC, and Stadia exclusively in 2023. No details on pricing or system requirements are available as of yet.

Editors' Recommendations

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty gameplay stuns in first showcase

Two soldiers cross blades.

Microsoft won’t increase the Xbox’s price in wake of PS5 price hike

Xbox Series X and S

Knockout City Season 7: Mutant Mutiny stars Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

The teenage mutant ninja turtles in knockout city holding dodgeballs.

The Lords of the Fallen revives a long-dead Soulslike sequel

Key Art for The Lords of the Fallen shows the worlds of the living and the dead.

The best Android games available right now (September 2022)

android games

Call of Duty will come to Game Pass and stay on PlayStation, Microsoft says

New Operators in watch tower in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard acquisition just hit another hurdle in the U.K.

Phil Spencer standing in front of a Microsoft Studios logo.

Best Labor Day Sales 2022: The best early deals to shop today

black friday 2020 deals still available featured resized

Best graphics cards 2022: finding the best GPU for gaming

AMD RX 6600 among other graphics cards.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage announced with more info coming next week

Assassin's Creed Mirage Key Art

GameStop: Get up to 40% off anime figures, apparel, and more

GameStop Super Anime week sale promo with lots of great deals.

The Pokémon Company sues 6 companies over copycat mobile game

pokemon wordle clone diamond and pearl

The Last of Us Part I beginner’s guide: 9 tips and tricks to get started

Ellie looking concerned.