Where to find planes in Fortnite OG

Fortnite has been raining nostalgia down on its millions of fans with Season OG, revisiting various points in the game’s history and giving everyone a chance to see how far the game has come. In doing so, many areas, weapons, utility items, and vehicles from years past have made a return for a limited time, including the fan-favorite X-4 Stormwing plane. There are plenty of these vehicles scattered around the map for you to find, so we’ll list out each spot for you so that you can land near one anytime you’d like.

All plane spawn locations in Fortnite OG

There are 16 spawn locations for planes on the current OG map, with a total of 21 planes available to pilot. Here is a list of all of them.

Five planes can be found within Frosty Flights .

. Two planes can be found southeast of Frosty Flights .

. One plane is on an island on the far southwestern section of the snowy part of the map far below Frosty Flights .

. One plane is northeast of Junk Junction near the edge of the map.

near the edge of the map. One plane is just slightly west of Haunted Hills , which is also northwest of Pleasant Park .

, which is also . One plane is almost directly in the center of the path between Haunted Hills and Lazy Links , which is also northeast of Pleasant Park .

, which is also . One plane is a little northeast of Risky Reels .

. One plane is in the northeast section of Tomato Temple .

. One plane is in the southeast part of Dusty Divot .

. One plane is east of Paradise Palms right before reaching the grass.

right before reaching the grass. One plane is southwest of Paradise Palms near the edge of the map.

near the edge of the map. One plane is west of Lucky Landing relatively close to the edge of the map.

relatively close to the edge of the map. One plane is northwest of Fatal Fields , which would also be southwest of Salty Springs .

, which would also be . One plane is directly north of Tilted Towers .

. One plane is in the northeast section of Shifty Shafts .

. One plane is northeast of Snobby Shores, which is also southeast of Pleasant Park.

Once you’ve found an X-4 Stormwing plane, you’ll want to keep a few things in mind. For starters, it can carry your full squad anywhere on the map, so long as you have the fuel to get there. Additionally, the planes can be shot down by opponents on the ground, so be mindful of gunfire coming from below you, as you can be gunned through more quickly than you’d think with multiple people firing at you. In other words, fly safe!

