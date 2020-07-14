Fortnite Battle Royale is a game in which every moment and decision makes the difference between an early death and a Victory Royale. Heading to the wrong area at the wrong time can lead to defeat if you aren’t careful. Knowing the right place to land at the right time is key to upping your battle royale game.

Here is an updated list of the best places to land in Fortnite.

The best places to land in Fortnite

To help with deciding where to start out each match, we have the best places to land in Fortnite right now — at the time of chapter two, season three. This season features a flooded version of the map, with different variations of the areas you know and love. Hope you like swimming and boats!

This changed up the game considerably, including the best places to land. Deciding where to land is difficult, as a number of factors come into play. When deciding which are the best locations at this time, we took into account the number of loot, how many players visit there, its physical location, and general popularity.

Whether you are someone who likes to fight all the time or just hide away until most of the players are already gone, we have a starting location for you so that you can start out on the right foot in each match.

Building northwest of Misty Meadows

We start things off in a secluded location, just northwest of Misty Meadows. The building, as depicted in the image above, is located to the east of a bridge, and it contains a chest on the bottom floor for you to gather loot from. What’s useful about this location is that it’s out of the way, and it’s located in an area where there are lots of other chests.

If you head out to the water nearby, you’ll find a buoy you can swim to that has another chest, along with a bus that you can destroy for parts along the way. This is definitely a great place to start if you want to stay away from the heat of battle.

Northwest of Frenzy Farm

This is yet another great location for staying away from the action while gathering loot and resources. To find this spot, look for a huge hill to the northwest of the Frenzy Farm. You’ll want to avoid landing right smack dab in the middle of the farm — instead, head to the large hill. Here, you’ll find two chests, as well as vehicles to destroy for parts. You can also plan a useful route after you land, as there are a couple of zip lines you can take to proceed.

You can also get a great view of the farm proper if you take the zip line to the east that takes you to the tall windmill, where another chest is located. By this point, you’ll be well-equipped to take out your enemies.

House to the south of The Authority

The great thing about this landing spot is that it’s secluded, but it’s still close to busy areas to allow you to get right back into the action if you so choose. This landing spot is located south of The Authority, across the water, and to the east. As soon as you land, break through the roof and grab the chest on the top floor, followed by the two down below. Getting three open chests within 30 seconds of landing isn’t bad.

Surrounding this house are a handful of trees — perfect for farming wood. The nearby hill to the west provides a great vantage point to pick off enemies that may be coming from The Authority.

Catty Corner (mountain)

You’ll find this landing spot to be a bit busier, but still out of the way enough to be useful. Again, you’ll find lots of loot here, as well as opportunities to gather building materials. Land here if you’d like a great spot to overlook a large portion of the map while still being close to some of the action. It’s also very close to Misty Meadows, which is yet another high-traffic area.

There are actually two main spots to look out for when landing atop the mountain: A smaller structure to the northeast side of the mountain and a bigger building on the southwest side that includes a helicopter and tons of loot and materials to gather.

The Authority

When it comes to the new areas in season three, The Authority (previously known as The Agency) is the best of the bunch. Placed at the very center of the island, it is the center of the action as well. In every match, you can bet that a lot of players will land here. If you are someone who likes being at the center of it all and getting as many eliminations as possible, there is no better place than The Authority. It also has new and improved loot compared to last season.

It helps that the central location of this spy headquarters is close to just about every circle that pops up, so you will easily be able to get to the next area no matter where it ends up being — though you run the risk of being taken out since it’s such a densely populated area.

Frenzy Farm

Frenzy Farm is a nice mix of quiet nature and action-packed chaos. This quaint farm area is one of the largest named locations on the map, appealing to a wide range of play styles. You can visit here and have enough space to spread out and find loot while not running into too many players.

If you are looking to get some eliminations, the massive mansion in the middle of the farm is full of chests and other players to battle against. With several landmarks, like the Orchard and Risky Reels, also nearby, there is a lot to love at Frenzy Farm, making it one of the best locations to visit at the start of a match.

Pawntoon

The Pawntoon is an odd landing spot because it rotates and changes location with each game. It’s a ship that can always be found on the edges of the map. For us, it spawned along the northeastern portion of the map, near Steamy Stacks, but we’ve also seen it around the northwestern part of the map. It doesn’t always make sense to land here, depending on the Eye of the Storm, but if you can fit it into your route, it’s well worth it.

When you land, you’ll be out of the way, and you’ll find multiple chests to open, along with a supply drop on the bottom level of the ship. Don’t forget to break down the ship itself for materials. When you’re finished, you can take the smaller boat that’s attached to the ship to make your escape. Then, when you rejoin the action, you’ll be much better equipped.

Misty Meadows

Misty Meadows is one of the hidden gems on the battle royale island that, for some reason, not as many players visit as you’d expect. You’ll still encounter some players here, but for the most part, it’s a large area that few players tend to visit.

On the southern end of the map, this beautiful town is wide, dense, and split into two significant sections by a bridge. Like Frenzy Farm, there is a lot to see and loot here in this picturesque village. When it comes time to leave, there are plenty of motorboats to find on the large lake next door.

