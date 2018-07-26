Fortnite is not only one of the largest games in the world, but it has achieved mainstream support and popularity. Still, many players have yet to see that oh-so-satisfying Victory Royale, so we are here to show you how to win Fortnite Battle Royale.

This guide isn’t for beginners. These advanced tips are for those who know how to build a simple fort to defend yourself, how to quickly find chests, what weapons do what, and so on. New players should first read our Fortnite beginner’s guide.

Picking a landing spot

We are going to break down tips for all of the main game modes in Battle Royale. Before we do that, though, let’s talk about how you start your game. The landing zone that you select right at the start of the match will determine the flow of everything else. If you pick wrong, it can mean a swift death. Only the most confident and skilled shooters can make their way to the hottest named zones like Tilted Towers. Those places are just a murder fest waiting to happen.

Instead, you will want to choose those unnamed houses and areas on the map that are typically found near the named locations. Examples of these include the two towns northeast and north of Flush Factory, and the warehouses southeast of Tomato Town. These areas see fewer players, but still have guaranteed loot.

You can also select the main locations on the map that aren’t as popular. This changes each season, but typically the ones on the edges like Snobby Shores and Junk Junction are solid options.

It’s worth keeping up on what’s new in Fortnite Battle Royale. Is there a new location? Did a previously existing location receive a major change? Stay away from spots like those. For instance, season five completely transformed the southeast quadrant into a desert. That’s sure to attract well-armed tourists.