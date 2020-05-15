How to track Fortnite stats

Although there are a lot of moving pieces in Fortnite, and dozens of statistics that can be tracked, the game doesn’t do a very good job of monitoring player progress. Rather than record a wide range of statistics — such as kill/death ratio, damage done per round, and so on — you’re limited to simply looking at your Victory Royales and total games played.

For most people, that will suffice. But if you’re among the growing group of players who like to track their progress via in-depth metrics, Fortnite leaves a lot to be desired. Thankfully, there are several third-party websites that allow you to access an assortment of stats related to your performance. Whether you’re looking to track your kill/death ratio, improve your win percentage, or just see how many kills you average per match, these websites let you do it all.

Check your stats in Fortnite

If you don’t want to mess around with third-party software, you can always check some basic Fortnite stats while logged into the game. To do so, navigate to the Career tab, then click on Profile. Here you can view the following info:

Wins

Top 10 Finishes

Top 25 Finishes

Eliminations

Matches Played

It’s not much, but you’ll at least be able to track all your precious Victory Royales in one convenient location.

Use third-party websites

If you find the stats offered in-game by Fortnite to be underwhelming, you’re not alone. In fact, so many people wanted a more detailed profile of their abilities that several websites now offer up this data for free. Some of them allow users to subscribe to a premium package for more numbers, but even as a complimentary service they are head and shoulders above Epic’s first-party offerings. They all work the same way — just select your game system and enter your Epic ID to search the database for your profile. Some of the best stat tracking websites include:

DreamTeam: A simple, no-frills tracker that compiles all your stats in an easy-to-read format. You can also quickly switch between PC, console, and mobile versions of the game to check out your performance on each system.

A simple, no-frills tracker that compiles all your stats in an easy-to-read format. You can also quickly switch between PC, console, and mobile versions of the game to check out your performance on each system. Fortnite Tracker: This service offers its own rating system, giving users a tangible progression system. It’s not perfect, but it’s certainly better than anything currently in Fortnite.

This service offers its own rating system, giving users a tangible progression system. It’s not perfect, but it’s certainly better than anything currently in Fortnite. Fortnite Stats: This one doesn’t offer as many features as others on the list, but it does offer all your basic stats — and features a comprehensive leaderboard.

This one doesn’t offer as many features as others on the list, but it does offer all your basic stats — and features a comprehensive leaderboard. Fortnite Scout: The best feature on this site is the graph that tracks your kill/death ratio and average win rate over the past few months. It’s a great way to quickly see if you’re improving without getting too deep into all the other statistics.

We’d recommend browsing each of the above and determining which one you like the most. All of them feature unique themes and layouts, and finding the one that works best for you is up to personal preference. The exact statistics displayed vary slightly between the services, but you’ll typically see the following information on all the sites:

Total Wins

Total Kills

Matches Played

Total Score

Average Win Rate

Kills per Match

Kills per Minute

Kills per Death (K/D)

Score per Match

Average Match Time

Total Time Played

Stats you should focus on

Now that you have direct access to dozens of stats, here are the ones you should focus on improving:

Average Win Rate: At the end of the day, the only thing that matters in Fortnite is pulling off a Victory Royale. Increasing your Average Win Rate isn’t something that will happen overnight, and it is heavily dependent on the statistics mentioned below.

At the end of the day, the only thing that matters in Fortnite is pulling off a Victory Royale. Increasing your Average Win Rate isn’t something that will happen overnight, and it is heavily dependent on the statistics mentioned below. Kill/Death Ratio: While it’s certainly possible to win a round of Fortnite with a single kill, your odds of winning increase significantly if you have a solid K/D ratio. In essence, a good ratio indicates that you can survive firefights. Survive enough battles, and you’ll be one of the last people standing every round. While it’s not a perfect correlation, it never hurts to have a high K/D and know how to use a powerful weapon.

While it’s certainly possible to win a round of Fortnite with a single kill, your odds of winning increase significantly if you have a solid K/D ratio. In essence, a good ratio indicates that you can survive firefights. Survive enough battles, and you’ll be one of the last people standing every round. While it’s not a perfect correlation, it never hurts to have a high K/D and know how to use a powerful weapon. Average Match Time: The longer you are in a match, the more likely you are to win. It’s that simple. Increasing this statistic typically means you know when it’s appropriate to hide — and when it’s necessary to come out guns blazing. As your average match time increases, you’ll probably notice that you start placing higher every round. Outlasting the competition is the name of the game, and the longer it takes for you to get eliminated, the better.

The longer you are in a match, the more likely you are to win. It’s that simple. Increasing this statistic typically means you know when it’s appropriate to hide — and when it’s necessary to come out guns blazing. As your average match time increases, you’ll probably notice that you start placing higher every round. Outlasting the competition is the name of the game, and the longer it takes for you to get eliminated, the better. Score per Match: This stat is a combination of different in-game actions, but mostly boils down to how many kills you get in a match and how well you place each round. Increasing this stat is directly tied to your K/D and average match time, so it’s a fun one to keep track of. Whether you like to sneak around and outlast your foes or take out as many as you can with a minigun, your score per match tracks it all.

Don’t stress about stats

While it’s fun to check your statistics occasionally, it’s not a great idea to obsess over them. There’s a reason Fortnite doesn’t include most of them — and that’s because they don’t really matter. Unlike many other competitive shooters, battle royales make it difficult to track stats and monitor player progression. With 100 combatants running around a massive island, there are so many extra variables that typically aren’t seen in your average team-based shooter that it becomes a bit messy trying to consistently rate players.

And — with the introduction of Skill Based Matchmaking — comparing your stats to other players is no longer a surefire way to determine “who is better.” Both players might have a kill/death ratio of 6.0, but one person might be playing against bots on their Nintendo Switch, while the other is facing off against professionals on PC. Stats are a good way to help track your own personal progression, but make sure to take them with a grain of salt.

