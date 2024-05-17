 Skip to main content
Epic Games just teased a Fallout and Fortnite crossover

By
Two vault-dwellers and a helmet from a set of power armor.
Bethesda

With Fallout being everywhere right now, it’s only fair that it joins Fortnite, too. Epic Games teased on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday that the iconic open-world RPG series will be coming to Fortnite.

While there aren’t any public details yet on what will be offered during this collaboration, we can expect some Fallout-themed weapons and some skins. Maybe a vault dweller suit or some power armor? Since Epic put a thumbs-up emoji in the caption, it’s safe to assume that Vault Boy will be involved.

😉👍 pic.twitter.com/AKjFXVnHST

&mdash; Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 17, 2024

We also don’t know when the crossover will launch, but considering Chapter 5, Season 2 will end on May 24, it seems possible that this Fallout content could be part of Chapter 5, Season 3. Fortnite is just coming off of Season 2, titled Myths & Mortals! It featured a lot of Greek-inspired events thanks to the opening of the literal Pandora’s Box and items. However, there’s been a massive sandstorm that knocked Pandora’s Box over and is now approaching. The image Epic Games posted above features a Brotherhood of Steel member surrounded by what could be sand, which could imply that Fallout will arrive with the sandstorm.

The Fallout franchise is having a moment right now thanks to the success of the Fallout Amazon Prime show. The 10-episode first season was a huge hit with critics and fans, with 65 million viewers checking it out  during its first 16 days, according to Amazon. (It’s always worth noting though that what counts as a “view” here is ill-defined.) Publisher Bethesda has been capitalizing on the moment with big discounts on the video game franchise, by making its multiplayer Fallout 76 temporarily free to play, and crossing the TV show and games over in titles like Fallout Shelter.

