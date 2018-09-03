Fortnite skins that will make you the envy of all your friends

Share

When it comes to being creative, Fortnite takes the cake. With its ever-changing gameplay and giant assortment of cosmetics, you could argue that what makes Fortnite so fun is every player’s unique sense of style. The coolest Battle Royale outfits are some of the rarest and exclusive items, usually requiring you to get some V-Bucks or invest in a Battle Pass to get them. Here’s a list of some of the best Fortnite skins ever released and how you can add them to your collection.

Battle Hound

Easily recognizable due to its signature helmet with the glowing eyes, the Battle Hound skin is one of the most sought-after Fortnite skins and it’s easy to see why. Wearing this leather and bronze emblazoned outfit during a match of Battle Royale will have you feeling like you’re in the Game of Thrones. It’s occasionally available for purchase for 2,000 V-Bucks through the Cash Shop.

Black Knight

This is another skin in Fortnite that many players desire but unfortunately, this legendary outfit can no longer be obtained. It’s an exclusive skin to Tier 70 of the Season 2 Battle Pass. With its pitch black chainmail, face-obscuring helmet, and blood red accenting, this legendary skin will have any player that wears it looking incredibly menacing out on the battlefield.

Brite Bomber

This bright and bubbly outfit may seem pretty basic in comparison to some of the others we have on this list but you’d be surprised by how popular it is among players. I mean, who doesn’t love hot pink hair and unicorns — Amiright? It’s the best Fortnite skin for anyone who needs something new to add to their collection since it’s frequently available through the Cash Shop for 1,200 V-Bucks.

Circuit Breaker

The Circuit Breaker skin what you get when you mix classic western cowboy with futuristic hacker style. It’s a pretty neat skin since it comes with night vision goggles, a bright red scarf, and a color scheme that has a Mirror’s Edge feel to it. You can still get this rare skin since it frequently pops up in the Cash Shop for 1,200 V-Bucks.

Crackshot

If you want to creep other players out then this is the best Fortnite skin to do it with. Going toe to toe with a giant wily nutcracker is definitely fuel for nightmares but once you get past his off-putting appearance, it’s actually kind of hilarious. This legendary skin is exclusive to the holidays, so save up 2,000 of your V-Bucks and be prepared to spread a little Holiday cheer this year when it resurfaces in the Cash Shop.

Dark Voyager

Giving us deep space vibes, the legendary Dark Voyager outfit exclusive to Tier 70 of the Season 3 Battle Pass. Since it’s part of a past Battle Pass tier, there’s no way you can get this skin unless it happens to magically appear in the Cash Shop. It’s a shame because the blacked out helmet and pitch black space suit with neon orange accenting make this incredible Fortnite outfit look out of this world.

Drift

Drift is an interesting case when it comes to outfits in Fortnite because it’s a legendary skin you can easily obtain in Tier 1 of the Season 5 Battle Pass which just so happens to be the current Battle Royale season. It starts off looking rather ordinary but as you gain more and more XP, different stages of the outfit unlock until you have what many players consider one of the best skins in Fortnite.

Galaxy

The Galaxy skin is the most recent Legendary item on this list to cause quite a stir. As we covered in our guide on how to unlock it, this cosmetic is only available to players who own a Samsung Galaxy S6 or S4 tablet. This didn’t stop players from showing up en masse to stores that had demo phones and tablets that they would use to nab this cool galactic outfit.

Ghoul Trooper and Skull Trooper

The best Fortnite skins for players who want to look like the undead, Ghoul Trooper and Skull Trooper first made their rounds on the week of Halloween during the Fortnitemares event. Initially, many players criticized the Fortnite devs for the lack of creativity in their Halloween skins but as they became harder to obtain, the demand for them started to increase. It’s not guaranteed that these outfits will make a return but it’s highly likely that they will show up in the Cash Shop for 1,500 each on the week of Halloween.

Love Ranger

The Love Ranger skin is a cool spin on the mythical god, Cupid. You can prance around the map as a winged statue with combat boots and instead of helping players fall in love, you’ll be taking them down on your quest to be number one. This legendary Fortnite skin occasionally shows up in the Cash Shop for 2,000 V-Bucks and will likely return next year during Valentine’s Day.

Omega

The full armor set for Omega requires you to complete a series of challenges that unlock upgrades for the suit. On its own, Omega is a pretty cool skin featuring a simple black bodysuit with neon orange accents. The fully upgraded Omega armor will have you looking like a cybernetic ninja or a Marvel supervillain. The bad news is the Omega skin is no longer available since it was exclusive to Tier 100 of the Season 4 Battle Pass.

Raptor

Sporting a cool fur-trimmed bomber jacket with a bright yellow ski mask and work gloves, the Raptor skin’s unique colorway and pilot theme make it a highly sought after Fortnite skin. It very rarely shows up in the Cash Shop and when it does, it can be purchased for the hefty price of 2,000 V-Bucks.

Raven

An obvious homage to Edgar Allen Poe, the legendary Raven outfit is one of the most popular Fortnite skins. The collar and frills of the shirt resemble the dark feathers of a raven while the hood obscures the face and two glowing eyes peer out from underneath. This skin occasionally pops up in the Cash Shop for 2,000 V-Bucks.

Reaper

We love Easter eggs in games and the Reaper skin in Fortnite is definitely one of them. This tall man dressed in all black as if he’s some kind of undercover agent is a reference to Keanu Reeves’ character in John Wick. Unfortunately, this legendary skin is no longer available since it was an exclusive item to Tier 100 on the Season 3 Battle Pass.

Red Knight

Take a trip back to the medieval times with the Red Knight skin. Similar in style to the Black Knight, this skin dons jet black armor and chainmail with a helmet that shields a pair of small glowing eyes. The blood-red accents are what truly make this one of the best Fortnite skins to wear if you’re trying to intimidate other players. It’s rarely available in the Cash Shop and has a steep price of 2,000 V-Bucks when it does show up.

Shadow Ops

Take on the role as a covert operative and assassinate other players in style with the Shadow Ops skin. Although only an epic item, it’s popular among Fortnite players simply because it looks awesome. Dressed in a stealthy black outfit with an edgy bob and a charcoal band across the face, you might just win a match or two by distracting players with how cool you look. The Shadow Ops skin is frequently available in the Cash Shop for 1,500 V-Bucks.

Tomato Head

The Tomato Head skin lets players dress up as the mascot of Uncle Pete’s pizza from Tomato Town and well, it’s pretty great. He’s always got this big grin on his face so you can’t really be all that mad when you get taken down by anyone wearing this silly outfit. The best part about this Fortnite skin is that it’s customizable and can be occasionally found in rotation at the Cash Shop for 1,500 V-Bucks.

Wildcard

The newest addition to the best Fortnite skins list is the Wildcard outfit revealed by Epic Games during PAX West 2018. The outfit comes in four variations, each one wearing a white suit and masks with different card suit symbols. It’ll be available during week nine of Season 5 through the High Stakes event so make sure to check back for our in-depth challenge guide.