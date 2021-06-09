how-to-get-alien-artifacts-fast-in-fortnite

Now that Fortnite chapter 2, season 7 is here, players will have plenty of new things to do, thanks to the slew of additional content added by Epic Games. This season is alien themed, and to coincide with that, you’ll need to acquire Alien Artifacts, which serve as a form of currency that can be used to customize your Kymera alien. These Alien Artifacts aren’t easy to find, though there are a couple of methods you can use to acquire them.

Recommended reading:

What are Alien Artifacts?

The newly added Alien Artifacts are a new form of currency that is used to buy cosmetics for the Kymera alien skin. After buying the battle pass, players gain access to a customizable Kymera alien, but the only way to get more styles is to buy them with Alien Artifacts. Most of the lower-tier options are inexpensive at around two or three Alien Artifacts, but if you take a quick look at the options, you’ll notice it could cost a lot to get all the styles you want.

The upper-level styles cost around 17 Alien Artifacts, so if those are the ones you want, you’ll need to start working toward earning more currency. Below, we’ll get into a couple of methods to earn Alien Artifacts in Fortnite.

Map of Alien Artifacts

There are two ways to get your hands on Alien Artifacts. The easiest way is to visit specific, fixed locations around the map to collect them. By using the map above (thanks, Fortnite.gg), you can see all five locations around the map. Each one grants you with four, so if you collect all of them, you’ll end up with 20 in total. Do keep in mind that once you collect one, it despawns, so you only get to grab each of them once. It’s possible more will spawn periodically to keep players stocked up.

Here’s where to find each one, specifically.

First Alien Artifact location: Northeast of Believer Beach

You can collect them in any order, but let’s start with the Alien Artifact location to the northeast of Believer Beach. You can find this one on the steps of the spire, around halfway up. The spire is close to the shore.

Second Alien Artifact location: West of Weeping Woods

Next up, head to the restaurant to the west of Weeping Woods. The Alien Artifact is under the roof outside with the stacks of wood.

Third Alien Artifact location: Center of map

This one is the easiest to find. It’s right in the center of the map, floating above the water. This is the purple area that used to be The Spire in season 6.

Fourth Alien Artifact location: North of Corny Complex

Next, you can head to the area north of Corny Complex near a bunch of trees. The Alien Artifact is found close to a house.

Fifth Alien Artifact location: Catty Corner

Finally, the last one is at Catty Corner, on the west side on a platform. It’s to the north of the gas station.

Cosmic Chests

There is one other way to get your hands on Alien Artifacts, though it’s less reliable. You can collect Alien Artifacts from Cosmic Chests, which spawn randomly throughout he map and only appear in Duos, Trios, and Squads (they do not appear in Solos). When the Cosmic Chest appears, you and your team must strike the weak points with your harvesting tools to get it to open. Currently, there doesn’t seem to be much rhyme or reason to getting them to spawn.

For this reason, we recommend landing on the small island to the south of Catty Corner to grab a flying saucer and use it to fly around the area until you find one. Be on the lookout for a glowing purple orb with a chest inside. Since the Cosmic Chests are small and can be hard to spot, we recommend staying closer to the ground, which will make them easier to spot. Once you find one, land next to it and hit the weak points until it bursts open. Do note that it takes several hits to burst open, so try to do this with a full team if possible.

You have a chance at getting a random number of Alien Artifacts using this method, from two to upwards of nine. The nice thing about this method is that you can continuously use it to gather Alien Artifacts, assuming you can find Cosmic Chests.

Editors' Recommendations