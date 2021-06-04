  1. Gaming

Fortnite season 6, week 12 challenges and how to complete them

By

It’s week 12 of Fortnite season 6, and you know what that means: More challenges to complete! This week, Epic Games has added yet another manageable list of quests with plenty to do, though nothing stands out this week as being particularly difficult. As always, you’ll need to visit specific locations, but the latest list also has an emphasis on animals — whether it’s taming them or hunting them.

Luckily, we’ve got all the details on getting through this week’s trickier objectives. Here, we’ll go through all the new challenges, along with guides on how complete the harder ones in Fortnite.

Recommended reading:

Fortnite season 6, week 12 challenge list

Each week, we always recommend taking a look at the latest challenges prior to jumping into a match. That way, you’ll be aware of what to look out for as you play. Even though this week’s list is a little more complicated than before, many of the challenges can still be completed quickly.

The full list of season 6, week 12 challenges are as follows:

  • Visit the Zero Point (1)
  • Craft pistols (3)
  • Defeat a Spire Guardian (1)
  • Hunt predators (3)
  • Tame boars outside of Colossal Crops (1)
  • Chicken Glide at Colossal Crops (1)
  • Raid an artifact from Stealthy Stronghold and from Coral Castle (2)

As you can see, you’ll need to visit certain areas around the map, such as the Zero Point and a Spire, and you’ll need to know where to find animals. Below are guides for completing the trickier challenges for the week.

Fortnite season 6, week 12 challenge guide

Visit the Zero Point

fortnite-season-6-week-12-challenges-and-how-to-complete-them
Fortnite.gg

The Zero Point is an orb in the center of the map. Simply head to the location (detailed above), and you’ll complete the challenge.

Defeat a Spire Guardian

fortnite-season-6-week-12-challenge-guide-how-to-defeat-a-spire-guardian

Defeating a Spire Guardian is tough, but our guide below gives you all the information you’ll need to get through it!

How to defeat a Spire Guardian

Hunt predators

fortnite-season-6-week-12-challenges-and-how-to-complete-them
Fortnite.gg

Predators are any living creatures that will attack you. For this challenge, you need to eliminate three of them. Reference the map above to find them.

Tame boars outside of Colossal Crops

fortnite-season-6-week-12-challenges-and-how-to-complete-them
Fortnite.gg

This is similar to the previous, only it’s specifically for boars. And instead of hunting them, you must tame one that is outside of Colossal Crops. Again, the map above shows their locations.

Chicken Glide at Colossal Crops

fortnite-season-6-week-12-challenges-and-how-to-complete-them

To chicken glide, you must interact with a chicken and then jump off a tall structure. Head straight to Colossal Crops — use the map above to find a chicken to complete this one.

Raid an artifact from Stealthy Stronghold and from Coral Castle

fortnite-season-6-week-12-challenge-guide-how-to-raid-an-artifact-from-stealthy-stronghold-and-from-coral-castle

To finish this challenge, you must collect one artifact from Stealthy Stronghold and one from Coral Castle. The guide below has details on finding them all.

How to raid an artifact from Stealthy Stronghold and from Coral Castle

And with that, you should be well-equipped for taking on all the Fortnite season 6, week 12 challenges! It shouldn’t take you too long to get through them, and you’ll get a hefty amount of XP for your battle pass if you complete them all.

