The Neymar Jr. unlock challenge is live in Fortnite as of April 27. Season 6, chapter 2 came with a bunch of new features that players never expected. Fortnite Primal, as it’s been dubbed, puts players on a prehistoric map and allows them to tame wild beats as they fight for Victory Royale. With a handful of new characters and skins to unlock, the Neymar Jr. skin has Fortnite and soccer fans alike the most excited.

Neymar Jr. is a Brazilian professional soccer player, and his likeness is being used in Fortnite for season 6. Epic teased the athlete’s inclusion for this season, but if you jumped into the menus or the Item Shop, his outfit was nowhere to be found. With his unlock challenges live in the game, players can now unlock Neymar Jr. for themselves.

Here’s how to unlock Neymar Jr. in Fortnite.

How to unlock Neymar Jr.

On April 27, the Neymar Jr. challenges became available in Fortnite. Of course, players looking to play as their favorite soccer star will have to purchase the season 6, chapter 2 battle pass.

There are six rewards associated with Neymar Jr. We’ve listed them below along with their unlock requirements.

The Soccer Ball (rare toy emote): Talk to any soccer player NPC

Talk to any soccer player NPC 10 Banner Icon: Talk to any soccer player NPC

Talk to any soccer player NPC The Matador (loading screen): Complete three quests from island soccer players

Complete three quests from island soccer players Neymar Jr. Skin: Complete five quests from island soccer players

Complete five quests from island soccer players Joia Trophy (Back Bling): Drop kick the Soccer Ball toy 500 meters as Neymar Jr.

Drop kick the Soccer Ball toy 500 meters as Neymar Jr. Jaguar Strike Pickaxe: Score a goal with the Soccer Ball toy as Neymar Jr.

Score a goal with the Soccer Ball toy as Neymar Jr. Primal Skin Transformation: Eliminate three opponents as Neymar Jr.

There are soccer players located all over the map in Fortnite season 6. Players can land at Holly Hedges, Dirty Docks, or Pleasant Park to find soccer players roaming around on soccer fields. Thankfully, it doesn’t matter which soccer player you accept a quest from; all that matters is that you complete it. Of course, some of these quests are easier said than done. Lucky players may be able to complete all of Neymar Jr.’s challenges in one impressive game — others will have to sink some time into Fortnite.

As the current king of crossovers, Fortnite has fans excited to see who else joins the fight as season 6 rolls on.

