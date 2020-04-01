Competitive gunfights, skillful building battles, and regular updates to the world have made Fortnite one of the most popular battle royale games out there. And for many, it has become so much more than a game and more of a world to hang out with friends in. With so many amazing skins and other cosmetic items in the game, it can be difficult to keep track of them all, let alone collect them for yourself. Fortunately, there is a way for players to actually gift items to their friends so the squad can land in matching gear.

How to send gifts

Giving gifts in Fortnite is a great way to show your appreciation for someone, celebrate their birthday or other holiday, and just make the game even more social. Thankfully, it is rather easy to pull off, too, if you know how.

First, players who want to send a gift must head to the item shop. Epic Games rotates out the different cosmetic items you can buy daily. Select one of these items and make sure you have the required number of V-Bucks.

When you go to buy the item, select the “buy as a gift” option and you can send it to someone else. Select the friend that you wish to send it to from your friends list, and they will receive a sweet little present when they next log in with that item inside.

Gifting restrictions

It is worth keeping in mind that there are some restrictions with this, though. The most important one is that this is not a permanent feature. It is only available at limited times, so if you don’t see the gift option, it isn’t available currently. In addition, it is only available for items in the item shop.

As expected, you will need to be friends with a player before you can even send something to them. Beyond that, you also have to be friends for at least 48 hours before gifting. While you might want to send them multiple gifts, you can only send three every 24 hours.

Epic Games also requires that you have two-factor authentication enabled on your account. Keep in mind that the gift you send isn’t refundable, so make sure you really want to do this. Unfortunately, you aren’t able to gift items you already bought or that are in your locker as they must be freshly purchased from the item shop.

Perhaps the most important thing to keep in mind is that not all platforms allow for gifting to other players even though you can play battle royale on there. For some reason, Apple doesn’t allow for this sort of service on its devices, so any iOS players will not be able to give presents to their friends. Thankfully, everyone else on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Android can still do that.

As you can see, there are a lot of requirements in order to actually give a present to someone in Fortnite, so make sure that you meet all of them before you spend your hard-earned V-Bucks in the item shop. Also, double-check to make sure you’re sending a gift to the correct friend — this process is not something reversible.

