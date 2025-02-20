The Like a Dragon games tend to be very lengthy experiences. Ever since turning into JRPGs with 7, they have gotten even longer with Infinite Wealth clocking in anywhere between 40 and 100 hours depending on how addicted to Dondoko Island you get. Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is a spinoff starring Goro Majima taking to the high seas as a pirate, but also takes the game back to its action combat roots. There is still a highly dramatic story, quirky side stories, and plenty of mini games and side activities to be found. But is this game smaller in scope than the mainline games? Here’s how long you can expect to spend pirating around Hawaii in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

How long is Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is considerably shorter than the last several Like a Dragon games. If you were to play the game somewhat normally, doing most of the side stories, mini-games, and other side activities as we did, then you can expect the adventure to wrap up in around 25 hours or so. On the other hand, if you wanted to just focus on mainlining the story then you could theoretically beat the game in around 15 hours. That’s by no means short, but still a big difference compared to past games.

For completionists out there, Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii isn’t as packed with lengthy side activities this time around. If you wanted to do absolutely everything the game has to offer, the game could go up to around 35-40 hours. Depending on what you were expecting from this game, that could cause a sigh of relief or a bit of frustration. If you find yourself in the latter situation, also remember this game came out barely a year after the last one.