How to get Mortal Kombat Sub-Zero skin in Fortnite

For a long time, Fortnite has been ahead of the curve when it came to merging gaming worlds, and fans were blown away by the collaborative skins from legendary video game franchises. Due to these crossovers, the battle royale has welcomed iconic characters like the Psycho Bandit from Borderlands, Master Chief from Halo, and the stealthy Ezio from Assassin’s Creed. Collaboration content in Fortnite is always exciting since it allows players to use their favorite characters in the game, usually via the Item Shop or battle pass.

Following a similar tradition of seasonal collabs, Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Lawless is ready to go live on February 21, 2025, and a new collab with the popular game Mortal Kombat is inbound. The iconic character Sub-Zero from the franchise is getting his very own Fortnite skin and fans are thrilled. If you’re wondering how to get the skin, we’ve got you covered.

How to get Sub-Zero skin in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2

The Sub-Zero skin will be a part of the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 and players will be able to grab the skin as they unlock tiers in the pass by completing quests or accumulating XP. You can grab the Chapter 6 Season 2 Lawless Battle Pass for 1,000 V-Bucks or have it included in your Fortnite Crew subscription which gives you access to many more passes as well.

That’s not all – the Mortal Kombat collab is also bringing Sub-Zero’s icy abilities as mythic weapons in the game that players will be able to use across the Battle Royale island to defeat enemies. Furthermore, the Sub-Zero skin will be accompanied by more cosmetic items such as a Back Bling, Pickaxe, Banner, Loading Screen, Emote, and a Glider that players will be able to unlock in the Battle Pass.

According to leaks, later in the season another Mortal Kombat character, Scorpion will also make an appearance but will be sold separately as an Item Shop skin that players will need to purchase. Regardless, players are also hoping to see Scorpion’s signature blade as a weapon later on in the season that promises some high-octane action in Fortnite with a heist theme.