How to get Mortal Kombat Sub-Zero skin in Fortnite

By
Fortnite Lawless Battle Pass Sub Zero skin
Epic Games

For a long time, Fortnite has been ahead of the curve when it came to merging gaming worlds, and fans were blown away by the collaborative skins from legendary video game franchises. Due to these crossovers, the battle royale has welcomed iconic characters like the Psycho Bandit from Borderlands, Master Chief from Halo, and the stealthy Ezio from Assassin’s Creed. Collaboration content in Fortnite is always exciting since it allows players to use their favorite characters in the game, usually via the Item Shop or battle pass.

Following a similar tradition of seasonal collabs, Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Lawless is ready to go live on February 21, 2025, and a new collab with the popular game Mortal Kombat is inbound. The iconic character Sub-Zero from the franchise is getting his very own Fortnite skin and fans are thrilled. If you’re wondering how to get the skin, we’ve got you covered.

How to get Sub-Zero skin in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2

The Sub-Zero skin will be a part of the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 and players will be able to grab the skin as they unlock tiers in the pass by completing quests or accumulating XP. You can grab the Chapter 6 Season 2 Lawless Battle Pass for 1,000 V-Bucks or have it included in your Fortnite Crew subscription which gives you access to many more passes as well.

Fortnite Sub Zero skin mythic power
Epic Games

That’s not all – the Mortal Kombat collab is also bringing Sub-Zero’s icy abilities as mythic weapons in the game that players will be able to use across the Battle Royale island to defeat enemies. Furthermore, the Sub-Zero skin will be accompanied by more cosmetic items such as a Back Bling, Pickaxe, Banner, Loading Screen, Emote, and a Glider that players will be able to unlock in the Battle Pass.

According to leaks, later in the season another Mortal Kombat character, Scorpion will also make an appearance but will be sold separately as an Item Shop skin that players will need to purchase. Regardless, players are also hoping to see Scorpion’s signature blade as a weapon later on in the season that promises some high-octane action in Fortnite with a heist theme.

Rishabh Sabarwal
Rishabh Sabarwal
Gaming Writer
Rishabh Sabarwal is a Gaming Writer at Digital Trends, where he has been covering live service games, Fortnite, and…
How to get a free Santa Snoop Dogg skin in Fortnite
Snoop Dogg Santa skin in Fortnite

Fortnite has rolled out its Winterfest update just in time for the holiday season. The island is once again alive with the spirit of the season, blanketed in snow and adorned with festive decorations that capture the essence of Christmas cheer. The winter update delivers a plethora of quests for players to dive into that offer a bounty of free rewards in return.

This year, Epic Games continues its tradition of delivering delightful surprisae to players during the holiday season, and the return of the Winterfest Cabin is sure to bring festive cheer to the game. Fortnite fans are in for another treat as they get their first glimpse of the new Snoop Dogg skin, dubbed Santa Dogg -- and it's available for free!

How to get the OG Renegade Raider skin in Fortnite
Fortnite Renegade Raider skin with XP token

Fortnite skins are some of the most sought-after cosmetic items in any Battle Royale title, and thousands of skins have been released in the game to date. Among those, certain skins hold the mantle of being some of the rarest skins that the community hasn't seen since they were first released. Some of these date as far back as 2019 and haven't been brought back to the shop for over five years.

However, Epic just changed that with two of the rarest Fortnite skins and has brought them back unexpectedly, which has caused a divide in the community. The skins are Aerial Assault Trooper and Renegade Raider, which are one again available in Fortnite for players to get after eight long years.

How to get all Winterfest gifts in Fortnite
Winterfest 2024 key art in Fortnite

Fortnite's much-awaited holiday update has finally arrived as Winterfest 2024 kicked off with a mini live event on the Chapter 6 Season 1 Battle Royale map. The event consisted of popular singer Mariah Carey breaking through ice and spreading Christmas cheer on the island with her signature song All I Want For Christmas Is You.

After the live event was concluded, the singer became an NPC that can now be found on the island and grants free presents to players when they emote with her to the Christmas track. Epic has also returned the Yule Log Cabin (also known as Winterfest Cabin) and players can claim some free cosmetic rewards by opening gifts.

