 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Fortnite Crew subscriptions will soon contain every battle pass

By
Fortnite characters surrounded by V-Bucks.
Epic Games

Fortnite is making some big changes to how battle passes work in a couple of weeks. Epic Games already announced that it would be streamlining battle pass progression, but it’s implementing a similar change to its subscription service Fortnite Crew.

In a Wednesday blog post, Epic Games revealed that all battle passes will be available in Fortnite Crew. So not only will all your progression apply to the Music Pass and Lego Pass as well as the Battle Royale Pass but all of those will be included for the same $12 per month fee starting on December 1.

Recommended Videos

This also applies to any new battle passes released in the future, including the Fortnite OG pass for the new permanent Fortnite OG mode releasing on December 6.

Related

Fortnite Crew, which launched in 2020, previously granted you access to that season’s Battle Royale pass, along with some goodies like 1,000 V-Bucks (essentially reimbursing you the pass’s regular price), Rocket Pass Premium for Rocket League, and monthly outfits and benefits exclusively for Crew subscribers. None of that appears to be changing, but Epic Games is cracking down on how subscribers can claim rewards. Previously, you could claim the pass rewards and then cancel your account. Now, new subscribers can only claim the rewards if their subscription is active or it hasn’t lapsed yet. Current subscribers will work under the same system… unless they cancel.

There’s also a tiny but noteworthy change with the price of the Battle Royale Battle Pass going up from 950 to 1,000 V-Bucks per season. That 50-V-Buck difference isn’t a lot, and how much V-Bucks are worth in real-world money won’t change, but Epic Games has never increased the price of the standard battle pass before. To offset the cost slightly, certain bundles will be more cost effective, like the 25-level battle pass reward bundle, which is down to 1,800 V-Bucks from 1,850. The Lego and Music passes will also cost the same going forward.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
Fortnite is cutting down on item FOMO with new store change
The TMNT Fortnite skins. We have all four turtles in fighting poses in front of a purple background.

Fortnite practically runs on FOMO (fear of missing out). if you don't get the item you want in a battle pass, you'll most likely never get the chance again. So if you wanted to run around as Goku and missed when the excellent skin was available? Tough luck.

But that policy is changing soon. Developer Epic Games announced in a blog post that items could be made available in the Shop 18 months after their respective battle passes expired at the least. That includes alt styles, which might also come to the Shop, along with licensed outfits you may have missed out on. This also applies to items that may have been unlocked after a battle pass launch.

Read more
The Cybertruck is coming to Fortnite, so let’s hope it’s better at off-roading there
The back of a cybertruck towing something with a chain. It's in a desert with a bright blue sky.

Fortnite is no stranger to real-world crossovers, and the Tesla Cybertruck's arrival to the game on Tuesday is just the latest.

Epic Games teased the collaboration on Sunday with just the image of a tire tread and a cutoff Cybertruck logo. Then the studio released a small trailer on Monday with Fishstick successfully towing other in-game vehicles.

Read more
All Medallion locations in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 3
Ringleader scarr on a car in Fortnite.

A new season of Fortnite means a new cast of bosses with unique items to obtain. This season, your reward for besting the new Mad Max-inspired bosses is Medallions. These items, which first appeared in Season 1, grant your character some of the best buffs in the game. Unlike previous seasons, this time there are only three new bosses, and thus three Medallions to find and equip during a match. The only way to get them is to locate the bosses and manage to take them down. We can't help you in the fight itself, but can at least show you where to go and what each Medallion does.
All Medallion locations

The three bosses this season are Ringmaster Scarr, The Machinist, and Megalo Don. Each one appears in a different POI on the map and drops a unique Medallion.
Ringmaster Scarr
Scarr is found in the Nitrodome near the center of the map toward the south. She drops the Ringmaster's Medallion, which grants you unlimited ammo and a minor damage boost.
The Mechanist
Down near the south coast and slightly east is the Redline Rig POI, which is The Mechanist's lair. His Medallion will allow your shield to regenerate over time.
Megalo Don
The big bad of the season, and the most difficult boss of the trio, is Megalo Don. You can find him in the Brutal Beachhed POI, which is the giant ship beached far to the south and west of Redline Rig. If you manage to take this boss down you can get his Medallion, which gives your character, and by extension your vehicle, infinite Nitro.

Read more