Fortnite Crew subscriptions will soon contain every battle pass

Fortnite is making some big changes to how battle passes work in a couple of weeks. Epic Games already announced that it would be streamlining battle pass progression, but it’s implementing a similar change to its subscription service Fortnite Crew.

In a Wednesday blog post, Epic Games revealed that all battle passes will be available in Fortnite Crew. So not only will all your progression apply to the Music Pass and Lego Pass as well as the Battle Royale Pass but all of those will be included for the same $12 per month fee starting on December 1.

This also applies to any new battle passes released in the future, including the Fortnite OG pass for the new permanent Fortnite OG mode releasing on December 6.

Fortnite Crew, which launched in 2020, previously granted you access to that season’s Battle Royale pass, along with some goodies like 1,000 V-Bucks (essentially reimbursing you the pass’s regular price), Rocket Pass Premium for Rocket League, and monthly outfits and benefits exclusively for Crew subscribers. None of that appears to be changing, but Epic Games is cracking down on how subscribers can claim rewards. Previously, you could claim the pass rewards and then cancel your account. Now, new subscribers can only claim the rewards if their subscription is active or it hasn’t lapsed yet. Current subscribers will work under the same system… unless they cancel.

There’s also a tiny but noteworthy change with the price of the Battle Royale Battle Pass going up from 950 to 1,000 V-Bucks per season. That 50-V-Buck difference isn’t a lot, and how much V-Bucks are worth in real-world money won’t change, but Epic Games has never increased the price of the standard battle pass before. To offset the cost slightly, certain bundles will be more cost effective, like the 25-level battle pass reward bundle, which is down to 1,800 V-Bucks from 1,850. The Lego and Music passes will also cost the same going forward.