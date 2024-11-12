 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Fortnite OG is bringing back the shooter’s original map for good

By
Four Fortnite characters standing side by side in the original Fortnite OG season.
Epic Games

Fortnite OG, a limited-time mode that brought back the original island from all the way back in Season 1, is coming back to the game — for good this time.

Epic Games announced in a post on X that Fortnite OG is “combing BACK and is here to stay” starting December 6. That means players can experience the original map and loot starting with Chapter 1, Season 1 from all the way back in 2017, when Fortnite was less of the pop culture metaverse juggernaut it is today.

Recommended Videos

THIS. IS. NOT. A. DRILL.

OG is coming BACK and is here to stay. Relive Battle Royale from the start and explore the OG map, collect OG loot, and relive OG seasons. Drop back in on December 6. pic.twitter.com/Zpg1CrItS5

&mdash; Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 12, 2024

Related

Epic Games hasn’t released any other details just yet, but if it’s anything like the original Fortnite OG event (the OG OG event, if you will) from November 2023, it’ll go so far as to introduce weapons and vehicles back into the game. It began with Chapter 1, Season 5, which brought in features like shopping carts, weapons like the boogie bomb, and, eventually, airplanes. It then brought in other seasons through updates.

The event only lasted for around a month, but Epic Games later announced that it was looking into bringing it back in 2024 because it “far exceeded our expectations.” Epic reported that the battle royale had the “biggest day” in its history thanks to Fortnite OG, bringing in over 44.7 million players.

Fortnite has been leaning into nostalgia with its latest battle pass for Chapter 2 Remix that brings back classic characters (at least from 2019 and 2020), cosmetics, gameplay, and returning unvaulted items. This is part of an event where music artists like Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Ice Spice, and Juice WRLD “remix” the classic map with different locations, such as a restaurant called Mom’s Spaghetti.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
Fortnite is back on mobile, but there are a few catches
The Epic Games Store app on two phones. You can see Fortnite and Fall Guys ready for download.

Fortnite is one step closer to being fully back on mobile devices. Epic Games revealed Friday that its store app is now available on Android devices and on iOS in the EU.

This isn't the full Epic Games Store, but it's launching with Fall Guys for mobile, Rocket League Sideswipe, and, of course, Fortnite, with more apps to come. The storefront is also now on third-party mobile stores like AltStore PAL, and there are plans to bring it to others in the future.

Read more
The first Fortnite x Disney collaboration features a bunch of skins and Doctor Doom
Wolverine in his blue and yellow suit ready to fight with his claws out, except he's Peely from Fortnite

Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 5 Season 4 - Absolute Doom | Official Season Trailer

Disney's $1.5 billion investment in Epic Games' Fortnite is starting to take shape. The battle royale game had a special showcase at this weekend's D23 Expo (also streamed in Fortnite, of course) that revealed an upcoming season event and tons of skins.

Read more
Fortnite is cutting down on item FOMO with new store change
The TMNT Fortnite skins. We have all four turtles in fighting poses in front of a purple background.

Fortnite practically runs on FOMO (fear of missing out). if you don't get the item you want in a battle pass, you'll most likely never get the chance again. So if you wanted to run around as Goku and missed when the excellent skin was available? Tough luck.

But that policy is changing soon. Developer Epic Games announced in a blog post that items could be made available in the Shop 18 months after their respective battle passes expired at the least. That includes alt styles, which might also come to the Shop, along with licensed outfits you may have missed out on. This also applies to items that may have been unlocked after a battle pass launch.

Read more