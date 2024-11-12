Fortnite OG is bringing back the shooter’s original map for good

Fortnite OG, a limited-time mode that brought back the original island from all the way back in Season 1, is coming back to the game — for good this time.

Epic Games announced in a post on X that Fortnite OG is “combing BACK and is here to stay” starting December 6. That means players can experience the original map and loot starting with Chapter 1, Season 1 from all the way back in 2017, when Fortnite was less of the pop culture metaverse juggernaut it is today.

THIS. IS. NOT. A. DRILL. OG is coming BACK and is here to stay. Relive Battle Royale from the start and explore the OG map, collect OG loot, and relive OG seasons. Drop back in on December 6. pic.twitter.com/Zpg1CrItS5 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 12, 2024

Epic Games hasn’t released any other details just yet, but if it’s anything like the original Fortnite OG event (the OG OG event, if you will) from November 2023, it’ll go so far as to introduce weapons and vehicles back into the game. It began with Chapter 1, Season 5, which brought in features like shopping carts, weapons like the boogie bomb, and, eventually, airplanes. It then brought in other seasons through updates.

The event only lasted for around a month, but Epic Games later announced that it was looking into bringing it back in 2024 because it “far exceeded our expectations.” Epic reported that the battle royale had the “biggest day” in its history thanks to Fortnite OG, bringing in over 44.7 million players.

Fortnite has been leaning into nostalgia with its latest battle pass for Chapter 2 Remix that brings back classic characters (at least from 2019 and 2020), cosmetics, gameplay, and returning unvaulted items. This is part of an event where music artists like Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Ice Spice, and Juice WRLD “remix” the classic map with different locations, such as a restaurant called Mom’s Spaghetti.