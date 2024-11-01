Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix teams up with Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and more

Fortnite’s new season, Chapter 2 Remix, is getting a star-studded event that will run through November. The music-focused event will see the battle royale partnering with Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and more artists to remix the game’s map each week.

The new announcement is the next phase of Epic’s goal to turn Fortnite into the “ultimate hub for social entertainment experiences,” as a representative from Epic explained during a press event. The game has had several musical collaborations previously, including the Guitar Hero-like Fortnite Festival mode that launched last year. This update brings that idea to the next level by partnering with four musical superstars.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix will take place in three acts. The first began tonight with a live concert featuring Snoop Dogg and Ice Spice in New York City’s Times Square, streamed in Fortnite.

The season properly begins tomorrow, November 2. Each week in November, a different artist will take over Fortnite and bring their own unique flair to the shooter. In the first week, themed around Snoop Dogg, The Agency point of interest will become The Doggpound, and players can earn the Snoop’s mythic Drum Gun by defeating him there. The Boogie Bomb will get a tweak too; when thrown, it will play his song Drop It Like It’s Hot and trigger a dance. Snoop will also be the Icon for Season 6 of Fortnite Festival.

Week two will be themed around Eminem, turning The Grotto into a “Mom’s Spaghetti restaurant” — a memetic reference to an infamous lyric in Lose Yourself and now a real-life restaurant. Defeating Eminem there will grant players the mythic RG Minigun, and a Rap Boy Reloaded outfit will be available in the Fortnite Shop in week two. Week three will feature Ice Spice, who will transform Shark Island into Ice Isle. She grants the Ice Spice’s Grappler and Rifle mythics when defeated and will have two outfits available in the Shop throughout week three.

The final week will pay tribute to Juice WRLD, a beloved artist among Fortnite fans, according to Epic, who died in 2019. Epic says it is working with the artist’s estate on the collaboration, and players will get a cel-shaded Slyer Juice WRLD Outfit inspired by him if they log in on November 30. The event will conclude on November 30 with an event titled Remix: The Finale.

In addition to those events, Fortnite is adding a new kind of customization gear: Kicks. These are sneakers, which players can place on their characters. Epic has already partnered with major shoe companies like Nike, which is bringing Air Jordans to the game via this season’s battle pass.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Remix kicks off on Saturday, November 2, and will run through Saturday, November 30. Players will receive a Golden Scythe Pickaxe if they earn 140,000 XP in Fortnite between November 2 and November 11.