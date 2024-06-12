 Skip to main content
Metallica is bringing fuel, fire, and fury to Fortnite

James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and Robert Trujillo in their Puppet Master Fortnite outfits. Flames are coming out of their eyes.
Epic games

Take my hand, we’re off to Fortnite land. The battle royale game’s next major musical guest is no other than Metallica, and like other performers, they can make their way over to your Fortnite game.

From June 22 to 23, players can hop into Fortnite Discover to witness the 30-minute Metallica: Fuel. Fire. Fury. in Fortnite Festival. There are three time slots available on each day, so there are plenty of opportunities to catch the performance. You can see the schedule over on the Fortnite website.

Between June 13 and August 16, players can hop into a new PvP game mode called Battle Stage. Sixteen players will hit the stage and play through a randomly selected song. In classic battle royale fashion, only one will emerge victorious. These matches are public, but you can also create private matches in groups of four.

Players will also be able to earn limited-time rewards with the Season 4 Festival Pass, which includes some standard black outfits for all four band members. However, just buying into the pass will get you the Lars Ulrich outfit for free. (There are also Lego versions available.) In proper Battle Royale mode, you can earn an emote and a loading screen.

Once you’re ready to get back into the game, you’ll be able to find Ride the Lightning guitars that’ll help you, well, create lightning arcs during combat.

If you want the full high-drama metal music experience, though, you can get the Puppet Master outfits from the shop until August 16. These skins bring fire to the proceedings. There is a lot more to check out if you’re a Fortnite fan — from car decals to unlockable tracks to a new fiery rocket racing track — so you’ll want to head over to the blog for more information.

