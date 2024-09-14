 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

Is Fortnite cross-platform?

By
Wolverine in his blue and yellow suit ready to fight with his claws out, except he's Peely from Fortnite
Epic Games

There’s no denying that Fortnite has earned its spot among the best games of all time. Whether you like the battle royale or not, or maybe prefer something like Apex Legends, the staying power this game has is incredible. The only other game that can be compared to it is Minecraft. Part of its success is the fact that Fortnite is available on just about anything with a screen. That should make it easy to play with anyone you want, but only if it is a cross-platform game. Let’s jump out of the battle bus and see what answers we can find regarding whether Fortnite is cross-platform.

Is Fortnite cross-platform?

Deadpool battles in a forest in Fortnite.
Fortnite

Yes, Fortnite was actually one of the first games to really push for full cross-platform support. As of now, players can party up across PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC, and Android devices.

Recommended Videos

A huge part of the Fortnite experience is unlocking and buying all those awesome skins and cosmetics. Thankfully, you don’t have to worry about losing any of your rare skins if you decide to swap platforms since the game has a full cross-progression system. So long as you link your Epic Games Account, you can access all your gear wherever you play.

Editors’ Recommendations

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
Is Path of Exile 2 cross-platform?
A barbarian character in Path of Exile 2.

After Diablo 3 fumbled the bag, we needed a new ARPG to fill the void Diablo 2 left in our souls. Path of Exile answered that call and then some. It didn't just give fans what Blizzard failed to deliver but kept on supporting, and adding to the game for close to a decade kept it popular even after Diablo 4 came out. Path of Exile 2 wasn't even supposed to be a sequel at first, but when the scope became so large that it couldn't fit as an expansion, it was spun off into a full release.

Path of Exile 2 hasn't forgotten what made the first game so much fun, and a large part of that was adventuring and fighting with friends online. The new addition of couch co-op is awesome, but what about players who need to team up online? The first game wasn't a cross-platform game initially, but the sequel hit consoles and PC at once, so you need to be up to date on whether it has cross-platform support.
Does Path of Exile 2 have cross-platform support?
Fear not, Exiles, because Path of Exile 2 has complete crossplay support. No matter if you are on PlayStation with a friend on Xbox and another on PC, or any other combination, you will all be able to dive into the demented world of Path of Exile 2 together to grind levels and loot to your heart's desire just like in Destiny 2 or Genshin Impact. It goes without saying, but obviously you can only play local co-op on the same platform since it requires both players to be on the same system.

Read more
Is Lords of the Fallen cross-platform?
A knight with a large sword prepares to stab a dragon in Lords of the Fallen.

If there's one thing you can count on in nearly any Soulslike game, it's that you're going to face some hefty challenges along your journey. That rings as true as ever in Lords of the Fallen, which tasks you with exploring treacherous locales and facing off against horrifying and deadly creatures around every corner. As such, you may find yourself wanting to bring a friend along for some cooperative play as you would in Elden Ring, and you can do exactly that by simply inviting them to your world, where they can stay for as long as they'd like. But not all Soulslikes are cross-platform games, so we'll fill you in on whether this one is.
Is Lords of the Fallen cross-platform?

The quick and easy answer to whether Lords of the Fallen has crossplay is yes, it features crossplay just like Minecraft and Sea of Thieves. However, this only works between PC and each console individually, meaning that PlayStation 5 and Xbox players can't connect with one another. For those on either platform looking to connect with PC players, though, you can freely invite someone for co-op (or invade them for PVP) with no issues whatsoever.

Read more
Is Sea of Thieves cross-platform?
Enemies in Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves is a game that really only works with a group of friends. Rare's live-service pirate simulator is one of the best co-op games available today, allowing you to put together a swashbuckling crew to take to the high seas, raid rival ships, and hunt for treasure. Now that it is available on every system, one would hope it would also be a cross-platform game, but is that the case? Here's everything you need to know about Sea of Thieves' cross-platform support.
Is Sea of Thieves cross-platform?

Yes, Sea of Thieves supports cross-platform play across PC, Xbox, and PlayStation 5 just like. That includes both the Windows 10 and Steam versions on PC, as well as Xbox One and Xbox Series X versions. In short, if you have a platform that can play Sea of Thieves, it supports crossplay just like you can with Minecraft or Borderlands 3.
How to use Sea of Thieves crossplay

Read more