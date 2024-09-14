There’s no denying that Fortnite has earned its spot among the best games of all time. Whether you like the battle royale or not, or maybe prefer something like Apex Legends, the staying power this game has is incredible. The only other game that can be compared to it is Minecraft. Part of its success is the fact that Fortnite is available on just about anything with a screen. That should make it easy to play with anyone you want, but only if it is a cross-platform game. Let’s jump out of the battle bus and see what answers we can find regarding whether Fortnite is cross-platform.

Is Fortnite cross-platform?

Yes, Fortnite was actually one of the first games to really push for full cross-platform support. As of now, players can party up across PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PC, and Android devices.

A huge part of the Fortnite experience is unlocking and buying all those awesome skins and cosmetics. Thankfully, you don’t have to worry about losing any of your rare skins if you decide to swap platforms since the game has a full cross-progression system. So long as you link your Epic Games Account, you can access all your gear wherever you play.