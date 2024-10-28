 Skip to main content
Fortnite’s overhauled battle pass system will make your life easier

By
The Device event in Fortnite Chapter 2
Epic Games

Fortnite players will see a big change to how they gain experience starting in December. Epic Games announced Monday that it’s simplifying progress so that players can earn experience toward all three battle passes at once.

This battle pass for the battle royale portion already works like this: You can earn experience to progress through the battle pass track by playing in any Fortnite section. However, this wasn’t the case with the Festival and Lego passes for Fortnite Festival and Lego Fortnite, respectively. That’s changing after the current seasons and passes end later this year.

These changes might make it easier for players to get rewards like skins, but Epic also revealed in the announcement that it’ll be making pass rewards available to buy directly with V-Bucks, although there will be a limit on how many can be bought.

The Fortnite Festival‘s Festival Pass will be getting rebranded to the Music Pass starting with Season 6 launching on November 2, while the Lego Pass will make the change on December 1. Not only will you be able to level up your passes through play in any part of Fortnite but free and premium tracks will be combined into one. This does mean that Festival Points, along with Battle Stars and Studs, will be phased out when their respective games make the change.

But this will hopefully simplify how you progress to earn rewards. With one currency and no restrictions on how you get through each track, you can earn experience with whatever part of Fortnite you wish.

“We hope this change encourages you to play where you want, how you want!” Epic wrote in a blog post.

Epic Games has made a few changes recently that cut back on some of Fortnite‘s most egregious money-making strategies — although as the change to allow players to buy items directly off the pass shows, not all of them. It revealed in August that certain limited-time items will be available to buy in the Shop 18 months after their battle passes expired. These changes all come as Fortnite makes its way back to mobile stores.

Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
