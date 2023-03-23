 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

How many skins are in Fortnite?

Sam Hill
By

With each new Fortnite season comes a slew of new cosmetics to earn through the Battle Pass or to purchase in the item shop. With the game being out for nearly six years, the number of skins in the game has grown to absurd levels. No longer will you run into a match of solo players wearing similar skins. Between regular releases of skins and special event skins involving IPs like Star Wars, Street Fighter, Marvel, and more, every player has a very unique locker full of cosmetics to bust out in a given match.

These days, it’s almost more likely you’ll run into a skin you’ve never seen before than a player using the same one as you!

Related Videos

It might feel like there are too many skins in the game to keep track of, but there are folks out there who have been doing just that. Here’s how many skins are in Fortnite right now.

Related

How many skins are in Fortnite?

Fortnite Zero Builds key art.

Thanks to FNBR.co, an online database that tracks the release of all Fortnite cosmetics and item shop refreshes, we know that there are a total of 1,553 skins that have been available in Fortnite so far. You can check the current Fortnite skin count by using the database’s Item type filter to view only Outfits. 

This database also allows you to search for skins based on the season in which they were released and their rarity. You can also use the database to track other cosmetic items like back bling, pickaxes, gliders, emotes, and more.

While it’s a bit trickier than recording total cosmetic figures, this website will also attempt to let you know when certain cosmetics might pop up in the item store again. If there’s a certain Fortnite skin you’ve got an eye on, you can search for it in the database and see when it might be available to purchase again.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
The best Xbox Series X games for 2023
Two Spartans side by side in Halo Infinite.

After an uneven console cycle with the Xbox One, Microsoft's latest consoles are aimed at getting the ship back on course. The Xbox Series X is a next-generation powerhouse that rivals gaming PCs, while the Xbox Series S is an affordable stopgap for those who are curious about trying new games.

There's no shortage of games to play on either console thanks to Xbox Game Pass, which gives players immediate access to a library of titles old and new. That built-in catalog is an extra value on top of all the new games available on the system that take advantage of its impressive technical specs. When it comes to first-party exclusives, the Series X is still growing. Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 gave a good boost to the console's library following a somewhat sparse first year. More games are also on the way. Microsoft's Bethesda acquisition will bring exclusives like Starfield and Redfall, and the potential addition of all Activision Blizzard games would further bolster that list, but the console's real strength lies in third-party support.

Read more
The best Nintendo Switch games for 2023
Samus stares down Thardus in Metroid Prime Remastered.

The Nintendo Switch has had a lot of success in the nearly six years since its release. The console-handheld hybrid has been on the market since 2017, and a slew of fantastic games from first- and third-party developers launched over the course of the system's life cycle. Recently, heavy hitters such as Metroid Dread, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and Kirby and the Forgotten Land have boosted the system's appeal, while a healthy list of upcoming games continues to drum up excitement.

There are plenty of incredible games to enjoy on the Switch right now. But which ones should you check out? These are the best Nintendo Switch games (including free-to-play titles) for 2023.
Action

Read more
The best PS5 games for 2023
Leon parries a chainsaw villager in Resident Evil 4.

The PlayStation 4's success was largely due to its stellar game library, which featured some of the best titles of the past generation. Now, the PlayStation 5 is looking to repeat that success, though it's going to have to overcome some initial bumps in the road to reach that point.

Sony suffered some road bumps bringing major titles to market over the course of 2022 but new hit games are finally punching through. God of War Ragnarok, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, and Overwatch 2 are the most recent top titles to hit PS5, but there are plenty of other killer games for every kind of gamer out on the platform. As always, there's a running list of great upcoming PS5 games. Currently, there's no shortage of incredible experiences to be had right now on PS5.

Read more