What’s free on the Epic Games Store right now?

Sam Hill
By

Games available on the Epic Games Store.

Checking in on the Epic Games Store is one of the easiest ways to grow your gaming library. Epic gives out a free game or two every week, ranging from darling indies to AAA titles. All you have to do is jump on the Epic Games Store to claim the free games and they’ll be added to your library to keep forever.

Keeping track of all the free titles and gaming deals elsewhere can be a pain, so we’re keeping track of the Epic Games Store for you. We’ll update this article every time a new game is made available!

What is free on the Epic Games Store right now?

These games can be picked up on the Epic Games store right now for free. Scroll down to the Free Games section of the app’s Discover tab or find the individual title using the search bar. Just find and select the Get button to claim your free game. You do not have to download or install it right away.

The Outer Worlds (April 4- April 11, 2024)

The Outer Worlds is a choice-driven sci-fi RPG that takes place in a dystopic spacefaring future where corporations reign supreme. The adventure takes players to colonies in the Halcyon system, where they intervene in various conflicts and make many choices that shape the narrative. It’s not as massive of a game as Bethesda’s Starfield (and we love it for that), but it’s still a meaty RPG that you can really lose yourself in. It’s easily one of our favorite RPGs to launch in recent years. And The Outer Worlds 2 is already in development, so this is a good opportunity to catch up for free.

The Outer Worlds - E3 2019 Trailer

Thief (April 4- April 11, 2024)

Square Enix’s Thief puts you in the shoes Garrett, the Master Thief, to infiltrate mansions, stealthily take out armed guards, and loot until his heart is content, all while the city he lives in is on the verge of revolution. You’re able to build up Garret’s skills in a lot of different ways to match your preferred play style. While this isn’t a completely polished game (a lot of today’s reviewers peg it as a step down from the Dishonored series), it still scratches the stealth-mode itch and is a serviceable action-adventure game.

Thief - "Uprising" Gamescom 2013 Trailer

