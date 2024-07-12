If you ever wanted to try out the early 2024 flop Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, but didn’t want to spend any money on it, your chance is coming soon. Starting on Prime Day (July 16-17), you can claim the DC game for free — but you only have 48 hours.
Starting at 3 a.m. ET, Prime subscribers can claim an Epic Games Store code for the game, which pits Harley Quinn, King Shark, Captain Boomerang, and Deadshot against Brainiac, who has brainwashed members of the Justice League to do his bidding. And in classic Suicide Squad fashion, they have to do it or risk getting their head exploded.
It’s not the only freebie this Prime Day. Amazon is also offering Chivalry 2 and Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration for the Epic Games Store. There are also a ton of games you can claim ahead of Prime Day that are now available:
- Deceive, Inc.
- Tearstone: Thieves of the Heart
- The Invisible Hand
- Forager
- Card Shark
- Heaven Dust 2
- Soulstice
- Wall World
- Hitman Absolution
- Call of Juarez
- Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX,
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
- Samurai Bringer
You can check out the Amazon blog for more information on where these titles will be available, but it’s a mix of Epic, the Amazon Games App, and GOG. You can find them all on the Prime Gaming hub.
Suicide Squad was a troubled production, getting delayed multiple times. According to Bloomberg, developer Rocksteady — known for its Batman: Arkham games — struggled to jump from single-player to a live-service title with four characters, resulting in an inconsistent vision. After its February release, Warner Bros. Discovery revealed it had taken a $200 million loss on the game.
Despite having uninteresting microtransactions, repetitive gameplay, and a poorly received Season of the Joker story expansion, it’s a fascinating failure, a cautionary tale about the industry’s live-service troubles. It’s not all bad either, with an sometimes risky story and some decent traversal mechanics. And for free, it might be worth trying out.