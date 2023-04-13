Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will no longer launch this May as planned. The upcoming co-op game has been delayed nine by months, kicking it to a planned February 2, 2024, release date.

Developed by Rocksteady, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is already a long-delayed project. The DC superhero (or antihero, more accurately) game was originally set to launch in 2022 before moving to a May 26, 2023, release date — putting it weeks out from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. A tweet from the game’s Twitter account confirmed the latest delay, but didn’t give too much context.

“We have made the tough but necessary decision to take the time needed to work on getting the game to the best quality experience for players,” the post reads. “Thank you to our amazing community for the continued support, patience, and understanding. There is much more to share in the months ahead and we look forward to seeing you in Metropolis next year.”

The delay isn’t too much of a shock. Earlier this year, the game got its own dedicated Sony State of Play livestream showing off its gameplay. The presentation received a tepid reaction from fans, who criticized its looter-shooter hooks, always-online component, and bland third-person shooting. Following the show, Bloomberg reported that the game had been internally delayed. Today’s news backs up that claim.

With Suicide Squad out of the way, next month is wide open for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which just got another impressive gameplay trailer today. Meanwhile, Suicide Squad currently has its new February 2, 2024, release date all to itself.

