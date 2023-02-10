 Skip to main content
How to preorder The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Joseph Yaden
By

During the February 2023 Nintendo Direct, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was finally available to preorder. Nintendo showed off a new trailer and reconfirmed the game’s May 12, 2023 release date. It also announced a new Collector’s Edition with some extra goodies, as well as a Tears of the Kingdom Link amiibo. But where exactly can you get these items and are they available to preorder? Here’s what you need to know.

Where to preorder Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Official Trailer #2

Tears of the Kingdom will be available to preorder from the typical retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. It doesn’t appear like retailers have announced anything about preorder bonuses just yet, but that will likely change when it gets closer to release.

Also worth noting is that Tears of the Kingdom will cost $70 — a first for any standard Nintendo Switch game.

Tears of the Kingdom Collector’s Edition

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Collector's Edition.

Nintendo also revealed a new Collector’s Edition, which will cost $130. It has gone in and out of stock across various retailers since its announcement, so be sure to keep checking in to see if it’s available. This will launch on May 12, 2023, alongside the base version of the game.

The following items are included in the Collector’s Edition:

  • Physical copy of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
  • Steelbook case
  • ICONART poster
  • Pin set
  • Hardcover art book

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Link amiibo

Link amiibo from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Finally, Nintendo revealed that a new Link amiibo will launch on May 12, and it looks pretty snazzy. This amiibo gives you a special paraglider skin in-game, as revealed by Nintendo.

