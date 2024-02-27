 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Everything announced at February’s Pokémon Presents stream

Giovanni Colantonio
By

As has become a tradition in recent years, The Pokémon Company held a special live stream today in honor of Pokémon Day. Dubbed Pokémon Presents, the show gave us updates on the monster catching franchise, including some brand new game announcements. Though this year, it was a critical stream for the brand. It followed fan frustrations with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and the public’s warm reception of Palworld, a competitor that has become a smash hit this year. The Pokémon Company needed to knock this one out of the park.

Recommended Videos

So did it? Not exactly. The very quick stream was short on new announcements, largely focusing on updates to mobile games. Its only bombshell news came in a cryptic teaser for a new Pokémon Legends title that isn’t set to launch until 2025. Perhaps that’s when we’ll see the brand have the big moment it needs. In case you missed the brief show, here’s every announcement from today’s Pokémon Presents stream.

Related

Pokémon Legends Z-A gets a teaser

2025年、『ポケットモンスター』シリーズの新たな挑戦作『Pokémon LEGENDS Z-A（ゼットエー）』が、Nintendo Switchで発売決定！
人とポケモンが共存する街を目指し、都市再開発が進む「ミアレシティ」を舞台にした、新たな冒険が始まるよ！https://t.co/1NKcOvQhS4 #PokemonLegendsZA pic.twitter.com/zxkbdWcF1X

&mdash; ポケモン公式 (@Pokemon_cojp) February 27, 2024

It took nearly a decade, but Pokémon X and Y are finally getting a Z … though not in the way you probably expected. The stream ended with a brief teaser for Pokémon Legends Z-A, which appears to be the follow-up to Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The trailer didn’t really shed light on what that is though, as we only saw some stylish teaser footage of Lumiose City, which is apparently undergoing an urban redevelopment plan. It was a cryptic teaser that only offered one important piece of news: It’ll launch in 2025.

Pokémon trading card game is getting a new mobile app

スマートフォン向けアプリ『Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket』が2024年内にリリース決定！
コンセプト映像が初公開！
世界中で楽しまれている「ポケモンカード」が手軽にコレクションできるアプリだよ。
続報をお楽しみに！https://t.co/cZ6Lwigbwc #ポケポケ pic.twitter.com/jB2GLh8ef2

&mdash; ポケモン公式 (@Pokemon_cojp) February 27, 2024

The Pokémon trading card game is getting a new mobile app dubbed Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket. The app is made in collaboration with Creatures. A trailer for the new initiative showed players opening digital card packs through a new app. Cards are getting an immersive experience where players can dive inside the art. Naturally, fans can also play the card game through the app, though we didn’t see exactly how that works yet. The app will launch in 2024.

A whole lot of mobile updates

As is usually the case, most of the stream focused on updates to preexisting mobile games. Pokémon Go is holding a crossover event with the new Pokémon Horizons series, Raikou is coming to Pokémon Sleep, and Pokémon Masters Ex is getting a photo mode. Pokémon Café Remix fans can now enjoy a Paldea-themed Pokémon Day event too. The biggest news of the batch is that Pokémon Unite is getting new playable heroes in Fallinks and Ceruledge.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Giovanni Colantonio
Giovanni Colantonio
Section Editor, Gaming
Giovanni is a writer and video producer focusing on happenings in the video game industry. He has contributed stories to…
Pokémon Stadium 2 and Trading Card Game are now on Switch with online play
Ash holds a Pokeball while a lot of iconic Pokemon stand behind him.

Nintendo Switch Online just added two retro classics, as Pokémon Stadium 2 and Pokémon Trading Card Game are now available on the service. Both games have been updated to feature online multiplayer.

Both announcements come from today's Pokémon Presents stream, which primarily focused on updates to mobile games and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Nintendo Switch Online got a small block during the presentation, when it was revealed that the two games were dropping on Switch shortly after the stream.

Read more
Pokémon Sleep is here and it features some surprising microtransactions
An illustration of a Snorlax and other Pokémon napping from the Pokémon Sleep trailer.

Pokémon Sleep is now available in the United States for both iOS and Android devices. While the sleep tracking app is free to download, it has some surprising monetization built into it thanks to a paid monthly plan and microtransactions.

First revealed in 2019, Pokémon Sleep is a cross between a sleep-tracking app and an idle game. When users leave their phone on their bed at night, it'll record their sleep quality and habits by sensing vibrations and using their phone's microphone. When they wake up, they'll help a professor "research" Pokémon that have gathered around a sleeping Snorlax overnight. It's a cute way to gamify a sleep-tracking app, adding a "catch 'em all" element to the mix.

Read more
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: shiny hunting guide
Shiny Azumarill.

It's already a major task to catch all the Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, or any of the games for that matter, but GameFreak introduced another factor completionists will need to account for starting in Generation 2, that being shiny Pokémon. These are very rare forms of Pokémon that feature alternate colors of their regular, non-shiny forms. They never have any numerical or mechanical differences from their regular versions and are only differentiated based on their color and rarity.

Shiny hunting has been around since shiny Pokémon were introduced, but the methods and odds of encountering them always change from game to game. They are still present in Scarlet and Violet, but the open-world format has made hunting them slightly different. If you want to know how to get the best odds of finding these rare Pokémon, here's everything you need to know about shiny hunting.
Shiny hunting basics

Read more