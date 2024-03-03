 Skip to main content
It’s time to revisit Pokémon X and Y before its too late

Tomas Franzese
By
Key art for Pokémon X and Y.
The Pokémon Company

If you’ve been looking for an excuse to revisit Pokémon X and Y, the announcement of Pokémon Legends: Z-A just gifted you a perfect excuse to do so.

Released for Nintendo 3DS in 2013, Pokémon X and Y are important but quiet entries in the RPG series. They were forward-looking games that brought the series into full 3D and took significant steps in making Pokémon even more approachable and easy to play online. A lot of problems more hardcore fans have, like the games being too casual-focused or having a bevy of technical issues, also got their start here. That makes Pokémon X and Y fascinating games to revisit — and I recommend you do so soon.

Nintendo plans to shut off the online services for the 3DS in April. When it does that, some core features of Pokémon X and Y will be gone forever. As such, you’ll need to play one of these games very soon if you want to experience them in their full glory before Pokémon Legends: Z-A releases and takes us back to Kalos in 2025.

A new era

Pokémon X and Y are the first 3D games in the series, and they look the part. Replaying the RPGs now, the chunky visuals and constantly dipping frame rate certainly show their age. They feel like a warning shot for the technical problems that would eventually come to plague the series on Nintendo Switch, too. Although their exterior can be rough, there’s a lot to appreciate when digging deeper.

The player rollerblades through Lumiose City in Pokémon X and Y.
The Pokémon Company

The games are set in the region of Kalos, which is based on France. Its centerpiece is the Paris-inspired Lumiose City, which remains one of the biggest and most entertaining places to explore in a Pokémon game. I’m not surprised Game Freak is fully setting Pokémon Legends: Z-A there. When X and Y launched, it still felt like the series was punching above its weight class, considering the hardware it was on, and not falling behind the times like it is on Nintendo Switch.

Visual design is a highlight, with detailed towns and many charming monsters. X and Y also emphasize their narrative and wide cast of characters, many of whom are on a journey alongside the player. While the writing isn’t exceptional, this is one of the few Pokémon games where it feels like you’re going on an adventure with friends and coming of age as you take on a very adult threat. Its villains, Lysandre and Team Flare, are such hammy capitalist critiques that come back around to being hilarious.

On the gameplay front, Pokémon X and Y may not be as refined as their Unovan predecessors, but they introduced some ideas that would go on to define the series. This is the first game where the experience share applies to all Pokémon on the player’s team, and catching Pokémon offers up experience. Although those features may frustrate players looking for a more challenging experience, I remember that those features made this the first Pokémon game where I felt inspired to “catch ‘em all,” something I still strive to do in new entries.

A trainer uses Mega Evolution in Pokémon X and Y.
The Pokémon Company.

Mega Evolution, which unlocks a new form of Pokémon like Charizard or Mewtwo, is also a fun battle gimmick and one I enjoy using more than Z-moves, Dynamax, and Terastallization. The reveal trailer for Pokémon Legends Z-A teases that this feature will return, so it’s a good idea to replay this game and get a refresher on how it all works. Still, when it comes to story and gameplay, those are things you come to understand and appreciate at any point in the future. There are parts of Pokémon X and Y that will so go away forever.

End of an era

Pokémon X and Y were the first games in the series to make online play a truly ever-present part of the experience. If you’re connected to the internet, the Player Search System constantly appears on the 3DS’ bottom screen. From that, players can see their friends, acquaintances, and passersby from around the globe. This bottom screen menu is a hub for trading, battling, and exchanging gameplay buffs called O-Powers. I sunk countless hours on Wonder Trade-driven runs where I’d get random Pokémon from players I didn’t know, and I’m saddened that I won’t be able to do those things anymore very soon.

The Player Search System in Pokémon X and Y.
The Pokémon Company.

After April 8, 2024, those Player Search System features won’t work in Pokémon X and Y anymore. It marks the end of support for quite a few games. Thankfully, Nintendo says that Pokémon Bank will still be compatible with games like Pokémon X and Y after the online services shut down, so it’s at least possible to transfer any Pokémon from these games forward to titles like Scarlet and Violet for now. That doesn’t mean I’m not disappointed that part of the Pokémon X and Y experience will be gone forever in just a few weeks.

Some of these features could potentially return in some fashion, but that’s still not the same as the original. That can only be experienced in its initial form, without hacking, for another month or so. As such, you shouldn’t wait to revisit Pokémon X and Y. Hopefully, you’ll find more to appreciate about the games this time around, or at least get a proper primer so you’re excited when Pokémon Legends: Z-A drops sometime in 2025.

Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
Bizarre Pokémon Scarlet and Violet glitch doubles your running speed
Four character run in different direction in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are among 2022's glitchier video game releases due to issues with constant pop-in, camera clipping, multiplayer, Koraidon getting stuck in a handstand, and more. Now, players have found a glitch that allows the player character to walk around much faster than intended. If you're not riding or dashing on the back of Koraidon, walking around in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is pretty slow. Reddit user hamsterhead64 discovered a strange glitch that will speed up the player's exploration, though. By simply connecting a second controller to the Nintendo Switch while playing Pokémon Scarlet or Violet and pointing both left control sticks at an angle, the player character will move faster in that direction. You can see this glitch in action in the video below, which was reposted to Twitter by @Munosnail.
https://twitter.com/munosnail/status/1594292538898321414
Independently verified by GameXplain and the team at Digital Trends, this glitch is an easy way to get a notable speed boost in the open-world Pokémon games, at least until Game Freak patches it out. This method does not work while riding Koraidon or Miraidon.
Pokemon's transition to a more open-world format hasn't been the smoothest one. Pokémon Legends: Arceus also had its own traversal glitch. In that game, players could climb up steep slopes by quickly aiming and canceling a Pokéball throw. The limits of the Nintendo Switch and Game Freak's game engine are clearly starting to show in the latest Pokémon games, but this is likely something that will be fixed eventually in a post-launch patch.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are available now exclusively for Nintendo Switch.

Read more
Pokémon Violet and Scarlet are an even bigger leap forward than they seem
A pokemon terrestalizes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

When I walked into my hourlong demo of Pokémon Violet and Scarlet, I wasn’t sure what to expect. I knew that developer Game Freak was serious about shaking up the franchise’s established formula after it delivered this year’s Pokémon Legends Arceus, a game that radically departed from the traditional RPG mold, but that was more of a spinoff experiment. Scarlet and Violet would be the real deal: mainline entries that would determine the true future of the series. Would we actually see a radical reinvention or would Game Freak play it safe, making another small step toward lasting change?

Jump into a Paldean Journey | Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet

Read more
Pokémon Sword and Shield won’t get new content or updates
Pokemon Sword Shield fist bump

With Pokémon Scarlet and Violet coming around the bend, The Pokémon Company has announced that the last mainline games in the series, Pokémon Sword and Shield, will not be supported with new content after November 1.

According to Serebii.net, The Pokémon Company is weaning online content support away from the previous mainline titles with one last update. On November 1, Wild Area News will receive a final update that comes with Pokémon that weren't normally available, such as Gigantamax Snorlax. Wild Area events are typically held once a month, but after this update, the game won't receive any more updates.

Read more