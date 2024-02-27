 Skip to main content
Pokémon Z-A brings the series back to Kalos next year

Tomas Franzese
By
Lumiose City in Pokémon Z-A
The Pokémon Company

The Pokémon Company revealed during today’s Pokémon Presents showcase that Pokémon Z-A will be released in 2025.

The show, which was held on Pokémon Day, the 28th anniversary of this popular RPG franchise, also contained a plethora of announcements about new Scarlet and Violet Tera Raid battles, Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket. and updates for mobile games like Pokémon Go, Pokémon Sleep, and Pokémon Masters EX, Pokémon Cafe Remix, and Pokémon Unite. The most notable announcement from the show was its closer, Pokémon Z-A.

The teaser trailer for Pokémon Z-A begins with a city of people and Pokémon slowly being sketched out before it all starts to take shape virtually as a Pikachu runs through it. At the end of the trailer, it zooms out to reveal that it’s Lumiose City, which you’ll recognize from Pokémon X and Y, released on Nintendo 3DS in 2013. The game’s title, Pokémon Legends Z-A is then revealed, and The Pokémon Company confirms that it will be “releasing simultaneously worldwide in 2025” on Nintendo Switch.

Although this trailer does not show any gameplay, we can gather from it that this game will be a successor to both 2022’s Pokémon Legends: Arceus, a more open-ended Pokémon game, and 2013’s Pokémon X and Y, which were the first Pokémon games in full 3D. Pokémon X and Y never received a remastered entry, sequel, or expansion like the other games in the series, so Game Freak is finally giving the region of Kalos a revisit. From the texture on the Z, it looks like the legendary Pokémon Zygarde could play a major role in this game, too. “An exciting new adventure awaits players within Lumiose City, where an urban redevelopment plan is underway to shape the city into a place that belongs to both people and Pokémon,” a press release teases.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A is in development for Nintendo Switch and will release sometime in 2025.

Tomas Franzese
