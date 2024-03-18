 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

All confirmed Pokemon in Pokemon Legends: Z-A

Jesse Lennox
By

It used to be the case that every new Pokémon game would include every monster from the games that came before it. With the total list now approaching 1,000 critters, it just isn’t possible to fit them all in a single game, mainline or otherwise. Following the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the next entry isn’t going to be generation 10 or a remake, but a new entry in the Legends game called Pokémon: Z-A. While a lot of details are still unknown, we’ve been picking through all the promotional material released so far to round up a list of all the Pokémon we can confirm are going to be included when it launches in 2025.

Every confirmed Pokémon

Pokemon runing in a neon city in Pokémon Legends: Z-A.
Game Freak

In the initial trailer alone, over 30 Pokémon have been spotted and identified. Here’s every one we were able to confirm, but we will not be including their evolutions (except for one specific Evee evolution that we spotted), which you should expect to be there as well:

  • Pikachu
  • Litleo
  • Pyroar
  • Klefki
  • Flabébé
  • Furfrou
  • Spearow
  • Fletchling
  • Dragonair
  • Hawlucha
  • Magikarp
  • Gyarados
  • Hippopotas
  • Staryu
  • Skrelp
  • Absol
  • Arbok
  • Gogoat
  • Emolga
  • Sylveon
  • Sandile
  • Krookodile
  • Aegislash
  • Onix
  • Pinsir
  • Heracross
  • Bellsprout
  • Talonflame
  • Eevee
  • Espurr
  • Meowstic
  • Noibat
  • Niovern
  • Ariados
  • Pangoro
  • Kangaskhan

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
All armor sets in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Link dresses in Wind Waker gear in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a massive open-world game with an abundance of puzzles to solve, enemies to fell, and secrets to discover. If you want to make the most of your exploration, though, you'll be swapping your gear around from time to time to take advantage of some armor's various passive bonuses. We've compiled a list of every armor set in the game so that you can make informed decisions about which ones you'd like to cycle through.
All armor sets in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Here are all of the armor sets we've found so far.
Archaic Set

Archaic Tunic
Archaic Legwear

Read more
Where to find all Great Fairies in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
A great fairy leans over a small man.

The Great Fairies have been in most Zelda titles since the very beginning, so it should come as no surprise that they once again appear in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. These friendly spirits have offered many different types of aid to the hero of time in his adventures, such as teaching him new magic, upgrading his equipment, and unlocking new abilities. With the world of Hyrule now bigger than ever, the Great Fairies are more difficult to find than ever.

If you need help tracking down all the Great Fairies in Tears of the Kingdom and want to know what they do, we've got you covered.
What Great Fairies do

Read more
All Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Amiibo rewards
Link glides with a Majora's Mask-themed glider in Tears of the Kingdom.

While Amiibo are so cool that you may just want to display them, they still do serve functions in just about every Nintendo Switch game. Scanning them usually unlocks some type of reward in-game, which is true in both The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and the new The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. There are dozens of Amiibo out there already, and even a couple of brand new ones made specifically for Link's latest adventures, so scanning them all in is close to impossible. Thankfully, not all of them have unique rewards, but there are a handful that you might want to consider scooping up for some special unlocks. Here are all the Tears of the Kingdom Amiibo rewards and how to activate them.
How to activate Amiibo

To access any Amiibo reward in Tears of the Kingdom, you need to first enable them by pausing the game and going to the System Menu. From here, simply change the amiibo disabled tab to Use amiibo.

Read more