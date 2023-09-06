 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom DLC is not happening, says Nintendo

Tomas Franzese
By

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is one of the year’s most successful games, but a developer from Nintendo has confirmed that it doesn’t have plans to make any DLC for it. Speaking to the Japanese publication Famitsu, series producer Eiji Aonuma confirmed this was the case because the development team had already explored all of the ideas they wanted to in the base game and is now looking to the future.

Link next to Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom.
Nintendo

“At this time, we are not planning to release additional content. We feel like we have already fully explored and exhausted the gameplay possibilities in this world,” Aonuma said in comments translated by Video Games Chronicle. “Initially, the reason we decided to develop a sequel was because we believed there was still value in experiencing new gameplay within that particular Hyrule. If, in the future, we find a compelling reason, we may revisit that world once again. Whether it’s another sequel or an entirely new title, I believe the next game will offer a completely new experience.”

Recommended Videos

While Aonuma’s explanation is sound, it’s still a pretty surprising move by Nintendo. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild received two expansions after it came out in 2017. Some fans expected that Tears of the Kingdom would follow in that game’s footsteps, especially as it would make sense for Nintendo to find more ways to capitalize on a game that has already sold 18.51 million copies. Still, it’s probably best for Nintendo to move on from Tears of the Kingdom and create something new rather than making underwhelming DLC for the sake of having post-launch content. 

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is available now for Nintendo Switch.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides, walkthroughs, and FAQs
Link soon after awakening in Tears of the Kingdom.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is finally here. Already one of our favorite Zelda games of all time and a confirmed spectacular sequel to 2017's The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, this is a Hyrule adventure that players are going to spend hundreds of hours completing. While hunting down Ganondorf, Link will have to find hundreds of shrines, explore the Sky Islands and a massive underground world beneath Hyrule's great fields, and fight off enemies of all kinds while mastering new abilities and skills.

It's dangerous to go alone! Take these guides.

Read more
How to repair weapons in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Rock Octorok in Tears of the Kingdom.

Weapon durability can be tough to deal with in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. However, there's a little trick you can do to actually fix your weapons, shields, and bows -- and it's relatively easy to perform. In this guide, we'll show you how to repair weapons in Tears of the Kingdom with one easy trick.
How to repair weapons

If you played The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, you might know where this is going. What you need to do is visit a Rock Octorok, which can be found around Hyrule. Specifically, this enemy can be found just northeast of Goron City in the spot on the map above. This Octorok spawns here consistently, so it's an easy method to get the trick to work.

Read more
Where to find diamonds in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Zelda holds a tear-shaped object in her hand in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom's final trailer.

Diamonds are one of the best resources in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, as they sell for 500 Rupees and offer 25 attack power when fused to weapons. Since they're so valuable, they're tricky to find, with only a handful of ways to get your hands on them.

In this guide, we'll show you how to find diamonds in Tears of the Kingdom.
Where to find diamonds

Read more