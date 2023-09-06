The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is one of the year’s most successful games, but a developer from Nintendo has confirmed that it doesn’t have plans to make any DLC for it. Speaking to the Japanese publication Famitsu, series producer Eiji Aonuma confirmed this was the case because the development team had already explored all of the ideas they wanted to in the base game and is now looking to the future.

“At this time, we are not planning to release additional content. We feel like we have already fully explored and exhausted the gameplay possibilities in this world,” Aonuma said in comments translated by Video Games Chronicle. “Initially, the reason we decided to develop a sequel was because we believed there was still value in experiencing new gameplay within that particular Hyrule. If, in the future, we find a compelling reason, we may revisit that world once again. Whether it’s another sequel or an entirely new title, I believe the next game will offer a completely new experience.”

While Aonuma’s explanation is sound, it’s still a pretty surprising move by Nintendo. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild received two expansions after it came out in 2017. Some fans expected that Tears of the Kingdom would follow in that game’s footsteps, especially as it would make sense for Nintendo to find more ways to capitalize on a game that has already sold 18.51 million copies. Still, it’s probably best for Nintendo to move on from Tears of the Kingdom and create something new rather than making underwhelming DLC for the sake of having post-launch content.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is available now for Nintendo Switch.

