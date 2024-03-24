 Skip to main content
Baldur’s Gate 3 isn’t getting DLC or a sequel from Larian, and that’s okay

Tomas Franzese
By
Shadowheart post-launch outfit in Baldur's Gate 3.
Larian Studios

Baldur’s Gate 3 game director Swen Vincke shocked fans of the Dungeons & Dragons RPG when he revealed that the critically acclaimed game would not get any expansions and that Larian Studios would not go right into making Baldur’s Gate 4. Considering how much of a runaway success Baldur’s Gate 3 has been, it seemed like that would be the most logical continuation of things. Larian isn’t the only studio to leave behind a wildly successful game either; Nintendo has confirmed The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom also won’t get any expansions.

Those might seem like baffling decisions, both from a business perspective and from the point of view of an eager player who just wants more of a thing they love. But they become a lot more understandable when you learn to view these games as complete works, appreciate the post-launch support that has happened for a game like Baldur’s Gate 3, and turn that excitement toward whatever is coming next from these developers.

A complete work

Vincke explained to IGN that Larian had actually started to do some preliminary work on Baldur’s Gate 3 DLC but that the constraints of working within D&D 5th edition meant that work “wasn’t really coming from the heart” and that the team’s passion lied with two other projects Larian wanted to make. As a result, leadership at Larian made the decision not to work on a massive expansion or sequel to Baldur’s Gate 3 for the time being, and Vincke claims the studio was “elated” by that decision. Zelda series producer Eiji Aonuma offered a similar sentiment when he revealed Tears of the Kingdom wasn’t getting DLC, explaining that “we feel like we have already fully explored and exhausted the gameplay possibilities in this world” and that “the next [Zelda] game will offer a completely new experience.”

Jaheira in Baldur's Gate 3.
Larian Studios

Those comments should cause us as players to take a step back and assess and accepted these games a completed works. Both are fantastic games that push the limits of organic, emergent gameplay and narrative in video games. They tell complete stories with memorable characters and have intricately constructed worlds and plots that also offer space for player expression and freedom. And while both Baldur’s Gate 3 and Tears of the Kingdom do have their eventual narrative conclusions, they both can offer up hundreds of hours of gameplay.

Baldur’s Gate 3 and Tears of the Kingdom are finished experiences, and while it’d be neat to get more of both, we don’t necessarily need it. I also think both games have enough replay value already, so you can make different character build and narrative choices in Baldur’s Gate 3 or use Ultrahand and Fuse to solve Tears of the Kingdom’s puzzles in a different way if you want either game to feel fresh to you again. In an age where it feels like content in games can be underwhelming at launch and then trickled out for months or years afterward, I’m glad I don’t have that sentiment around a game like Baldur’s Gate 3.

Also, the idea that Larian Studios isn’t doing any sort of post-launch support for Baldur’s Gate 3 is a misnomer because it already has. Lots of post-launch patches for the game over the past eight months have not just fixed bugs and improved balancing but brought whole new modes, gameplay, and narrative content to the game, and there are more updates on the way. It’s not hard to see a world where the November update that overhauled the story’s ending and added the Honour and Custom modes was packaged as epilogue DLC, but Larian instead just put that out as a free update.

Link and other characters from Tears of the Kingdom.
Nintendo

While I’m not saying we need to be grateful that Larian decided not to charge players for that, we can still appreciate that we have gotten plenty of free post-launch content to improve Baldur’s Gate 3. Now, whether it’s on another Divinity game or something new entirely, we’ll see how Larian can expand on the refined narrative and gameplay chops it perfected on Baldur’s Gate 3 in a title that’s not barred to a license and predetermined ruleset. Meanwhile, I’m sure Nintendo will keep finding ways to surprise us with The Legend of Zelda series as it has for decades.

For games that get as popular and viral as Tears of the Kingdom or Baldur’s Gate 3, it can be tough to accept that we’re not getting any more and move on. We’re conditioned by popular live service games to give everything we play our nonstop undivided attention. But these aren’t games getting shut down preemptively or delisted (at least for now); they are completed works that will go down as all-timers in the video game industry.

Because of that, I’m fine with letting go of these games and letting their developers try new things, potentially having the chance to create something else that’s just as captivating.

Baldur’s Gate 3 dev dishes on mods, upcoming epilogues, and Xbox Series S struggles
A group of four adventures stands on the ends of a cliff in Baldur's Gate 3.

Larian Studios has an absolute hit on its hands with Baldur’s Gate 3. The Dungeons & Dragons-based CRPG sold millions of copies, has legions of fans, and we called it a “staggering CRPG with a level of player freedom that makes its possibilities feel endless” in our review. It's currently being considered a "Game of the Year" frontrunner ahead of this December's Game Awards -- a massive feat considering stiff competition from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Starfield, Resident Evil 4, and more.

Digital Trends met up with Swen Vincke, CEO of Larian Studios at PAX West 2023 to discuss the game's success. In a wide-ranging conversation, Vincke offered transparency on how the team approached open-ended player choice, the specific challenges of bringing it to Xbox Series S, and what sort of new content they’ve already started working on. The team may say it's resting after a long development journey, but there's much more work to do.

Read more
Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 1 improves the game in over 1,000 ways
Karlach in Baldur's Gate 3.

Larian Studios released Patch No. 1 for Baldur's Gate 3 today, almost a month after launch and following several hotfixes. It brings over 1,000 gameplay improvements and bug fixes to the highly successful RPG.

Baldur's Gate 3 has been a massive success since its August 3 release on PC, but it definitely hasn't been free of bugs and some other weird quirks. Four hotfixes have addressed some of the most pressing issues, but these patches are much larger in scale when it comes to what they add and fix. Larian says Patch 1 is primarily focused on game balance and flow tweaks, as well as bug fixes. There's nothing too glamorous or game-changing, but it should make playing Baldur's Gate 3 an even smoother experience. 
A couple of these fixes have to do with the game's romance system. A bug causing the conclusion to Shadowheart's romance to not activate properly has been fixed, and animations have been added so taller characters don't awkwardly kiss or hug shorter ones anymore. Fixes have been made in preventing bugs at the Morphic Pool, an issue where loot wouldn't appear on corpses in multiplayer, and some Game Over screens problematically appearing where they shouldn't have. There are way too many tweaks and bug fixes to list here, so we recommend going to the Baldur's Gate 3 website to check out the full list.
Unfortunately, game performance improvements aren't part of Patch 1, as Larian Studios is saving those for Patch 2. But it says that we "won’t be waiting long" for those. Baldur's Gate 3 is available now for PC, comes to PlayStation 5 on September 6, and will launch on Xbox Series X/S before the end of the year.

Read more
Baldur’s Gate 3 drops Series S splitscreen support to release on Xbox in 2023
Jaheira in Baldur's Gate 3.

Larian Studios promises to release Baldur's Gate 3 on Xbox Series X/S later this year after pushing the game back because of performance problems on Xbox Series S.
Baldur's Gate 3 is available now on PC and will come out for PS5 on September 6, but an Xbox Series X/S version won't be available for a little bit longer. In a July 2023 community update, developer Larian Studios explained that this is because it needed "to ensure that the game is performing without compromise across the entire Xbox X/S ecosystem, in multiplayer and with split-screen. The Xbox Series X version was running fine, but the Xbox Series S version of the game was struggling a lot more. The Xbox versions of Baldur's Gate 3 didn't have a release window until now, when Larian Studios co-founder Swen Vincke took to X to confirm it'd come to Xbox platforms before the end of the year. That said, it will exclude one notable feature.
"Super happy to confirm that after meeting [Phil Spencer] yesterday, we’ve found a solution that allows us to bring Baldur’s Gate 3 to Xbox players this year still, something we’ve been working towards for quite some time," Vincke wrote. "All improvements will be there, with split-screen coop on Series X. Series S will not feature split-screen co-op, but will also include cross-save progression between Steam and Xbox Series."
Thankfully, it looks like Xbox players won't have to wait too much longer to play this excellent game, but it will be one of the first games to notably drop a major feature between the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S versions. This follows comments by Head of Xbox Phil Spencer where he said he doesn't believe Microsoft will drop support for Xbox Series S in the foreseeable future. "I want to make sure games are available on both, that's our job as a platform holder and we're committed to that with our partners," Spencer told Eurogamer. "And I think we're gonna get there with Larian. So I'm not overly worried about that, but we've learned some stuff through it. Having an entry-level price point for console, sub-$300, is a good thing for the industry."
 
Baldur's Gate 3 is available now for PC, launches for PS5 on September 6, and will finally come out for Xbox Series X/S before the end of 2023.

Read more