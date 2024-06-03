Baldur’s Gate 3 will finally get official modding support this September when Larian Studios releases Patch 7.

The developer confirmed this news in its latest community update on the Steam page for Baldur’s Gate 3. Although this patch is a few months out, Larian announced it early because it wants to beta test what it’s calling the “Baldur’s Gate 3 Toolkit” prior to a wide release. It’s inviting popular modders to test out the toolkit this month and will hold a bigger closed beta that supports 1,000 players in July.

An FAQ in the post reveals even more details about what the mods will entail. Larian is using Mod.io as the platform for its toolkit, meaning players will eventually be able to download mods on PC and console. The studio encourages modders to make new weapons, armor, classes, subclasses, spells, and dice skins for the game, although it admits that cross-platform support won’t be possible for mods that try to direct edit levels, cinematics, dialogue, or quests. Thankfully, Larian says it will continue to allow mods not made with this official toolkit, as well as mods that break those rules to be published on other modding platforms.

Ultimately, Larian says it is making an official Baldur’s Gate 3 Toolkit for modders to “improve compatibility and give us the opportunity to ensure they’ll work wherever you’re playing Baldur’s Gate 3″ for mods. Larian reiterated that more updates are on the way for the Dungeons & Dragons RPG as well, including a photo mode and cross-play.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is available now for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. Official mod support will be enabled for Windows players first via Patch 7 this September before coming to Mac, PlayStation, and Xbox.

