Larian teases its new evil Baldur’s Gate 3 endings

By
Karlach in Baldur's Gate 3.
Larian Studios

Baldur’s Gate 3 will be getting new evil endings for players who want to see their characters and companions suffer. Developer Larian Studios revealed a teaser on X (formerly Twitter) for one of these new endings, which are all accompanied by new cinematics.

This one is specifically for the Dark Urge, whose background is summarized as: “You remember nothing but a path paved with blood. Unimaginable cruelty whispers to you from within. Can you escape it? Would you even want to?”

If you want to go into your next playthrough blind, you’ll want to skip the rest of this article and the teaser below (spoilers ahead).

Father would be so proud.

Embrace your destiny and feast your eyes on a new evil ending cinematic teaser for the Dark Urge, landing this September 👇

Warning: contains spoilers! pic.twitter.com/1TkwDGqyle

&mdash; Baldur&#39;s Gate 3 (@baldursgate3) August 19, 2024

It doesn’t look great for your companions, but if you’re going through an evil playthrough, you probably could’ve guessed that.

This is the biggest look we’ve gotten so far at some of these new evil cinematics. Larian previously published two GIFs that don’t reveal much, although it also released a snippet of one of the new pieces of music by game composer Borislav Slavov.

All of this is a part of Patch 7, which is set to release in September. It’ll be bringing along the new cinematics, along with improvements to the Dark Urge, a modding toolkit with a native mod manager, an overhauled split-screen mode, changes to the permadeath Honor Mode, bug fixes for just about every Origin character, and a lot more.

Larian Studios is moving on from Baldur’s Gate 3and Patch 7 will be one of the last major updates. The company is still working on some promised additions and fixes, though, including the addition of crossplay and a photo mode.

Topics
