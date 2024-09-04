 Skip to main content
Is Baldur’s Gate 3 coming to Switch?

Minthara in Baldur's Gate 3.
Larian Studios

Few games have rocked the industry in the way that Baldur’s Gate 3 did at launch, and it has been a critical and commercial success on all platforms for which it has been released. As such, it’s reasonable to wonder if Larian Studios has considered bringing the hit role-playing title to the Nintendo Switch. Let’s take a look and see if any plans to that effect are in motion.

Is Baldur’s Gate coming to Nintendo Switch?

Baldur’s Gate 3 is not available on Nintendo Switch, and there is no indication that Larian Studios has any intentions of bringing it over at this time, if ever. It has already canceled the planned DLC for the game, citing a desire to move on to new projects beyond the Baldur’s Gate franchise, likely leaving the series for another developer to pick up down the line.

Speaking to IGN, the game’s director, Swen Vincke, said: “We’re going to shift around and we’re going to start doing these other things that we talked about, that we planned on doing before we started on BG3. Those were always the plans for afterward, we have two games that we want to make, and we have lots of concepts. So let’s just have closure on BG3. It’s been great. We’ve done our job. It’s a story with a beginning, a middle, and an end. So let’s pass the torch to another studio to pick up this incredible legacy.”

A team of warriors fighting a big eyeball snake.
Larian Studios

These comments sound pretty final, and if the team had no interest in creating further content for Baldur’s Gate 3, there’s a really good chance they won’t be looking to work on a port, either. However, it’s worth noting that it’s not unheard of for third-party studios to work on porting games to the Nintendo Switch, but given the size and scope of Baldur’s Gate 3, we still wouldn’t count on it.

This brings us to another point: In addition to Larian Studios’ disinterest in revisiting the franchise at this time, it’s also important to remember that the Nintendo Switch contains older hardware that would likely struggle to run Baldur’s Gate 3 efficiently without making major sacrifices to image quality and/or performance. With the console’s successor on the horizon (likely to release sometime in early 2025), it’s far more likely that any future port of Baldur’s Gate 3 would land there instead. Of course, only time will tell.

Although Baldur’s Gate 3 isn’t available on Nintendo Switch, that doesn’t mean you have to be without some CRPG goodness on the console. As a matter of fact, here are seven lovely CRPGs you can play right now on your Nintendo Switch — including Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate II. And if you want to pick up Baldur’s Gate 3 elsewhere, you can still grab it for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

