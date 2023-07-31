The biggest CRPG of the year, if not ever, promises a huge adventure that you are encouraged to play cooperatively with up to four friends. While online play is expected in the modern era, Baldur’s Gate 3 surprisingly also supports split-screen co-op on every PC and PS5 as well, meaning you can run an entire campaign with a friend side-by-side. As great as all that is, the vast majority of people will likely want to play with a friend in the comfort of their own homes, which might mean a PC player and a PS5 player will want to team up. Is that possible in Baldur’s Gate 3? Here’s a quick rundown of this game’s cross-platform support.

Is Baldur’s Gate 3 cross-platform?

In short, no, Baldur’s Gate 3 will not allow for cross-platform play. If you are playing on PC, then anyone you want to play online with will also need to be on PC, and the same is true for PS5. While this is true for now, it is possible that Larian Studios may add cross-platform play in a future update, but for now, it is safer to assume it won’t come and make your purchasing decision accordingly.

Recommended Videos

The only small silver lining here is that Baldur’s Gate 3 does have cross-platform progression. This means that if you purchase the game on both platforms, you can carry your save between platforms. While not ideal, it is at least an easier way to move between platforms to play with a friend if that’s your only option.

Editors' Recommendations