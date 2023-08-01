The best split-screen games for PC

This series of puzzle games is just full of surprises. The first game was a surprise hit in the Orange Box, the concept was surprising, the quality and writing were surprising, and the sequel was a surprise hit considering how high of expectations it had based on the first game. The last surprise was that it not only had split-screen co-op, but that it too was just as good as the main game. Portal 2 is, as mentioned, a puzzle game, which is not exactly the genre that lends itself to multiplayer very well most of the time. Even so, Valve and the team challenged themselves and managed to design an entirely new set of puzzles that requires two portal gun-wielding bots to complete without becoming overly complex or feeling like one player was just dragging the second along with them. If you’ve been living under a rock for the past couple of years of PC gaming and somehow don’t know what Portal 2 is, the concept is simple: you have a gun that can place two portals on different surfaces that, once both are placed, connect those two points. Go through one, and pop out the other. In split-screen, you play as two robots going through test chambers — self-contained puzzle rooms — with the solution always being to get both of you to the exit. They start out simple, but add more mechanics and toys to spice things up as you go. They’re brilliantly designed to make each player a role to play and an opportunity to come to a realization on how to solve them. Since it is also split-screen, though, you are always able to peak over and help out your co-op buddy when needed too. Portal 2 is just an all-around fun, maybe even team-building, time.

