We all love playing games together. In the early days, that meant passing off the controller back and forth to each get a turn with the game, but now we’ve reached a point where most games offer true simultaneous multiplayer modes, if not fully cooperative campaigns. For the most part, the concept of playing split-screen games has been firmly a console-only feature. This made sense since they were designed for multiple controllers, and to be played in more communal spaces like living rooms and on couches. PCs, on the other hand, are typically played, well, solo at a desk.
That assumption is not as cut and dry as it used to be. PCs are no longer isolated to corners of the house and are easier than ever to hook up to normal TVs and be played in the same environment as consoles. It would make no sense for PC players to miss out on being able to play a game in split-screen with a friend just because they’re playing on that specific platform, so it’s great to see more and more games supporting this option. Not all games have come around yet, though, and split-screen is even becoming less common on consoles as well, so hunting down some quality two-player computer games can be a chore. Instead, feel free to screen peak at our list of the best split-screen games for PC.
Portal 2
Rocket League
Resident Evil 6
Screencheat
Divinity: Original Sin II
Gears 5
Left 4 Dead 2
Castle Crashers
Helldivers
Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime
Cuphead
It Takes Two
Halo: The Master Chief Collection
Worms Armageddon
