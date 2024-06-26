 Skip to main content
The best games like Stardew Valley

By
A player fishes in their local pond.
ConcernedApe

Working the farm, forming relationships with the townsfolk, and just enjoying the vibe are what make Stardew Valley such a great game to settle into. Easygoing games like this have become incredibly popular — especially for those who don’t typically play games — but it can be hard to find more that offer that same type of experience if you don’t know where to look. The farming and life-sim genre has become a bit bloated as of late with games not quite as polished or fully featured as you would hope. We’ve worked the land and harvested only the ripest games like Stardew Valley to satisfy your desire for more farming-sim goodness.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons
83%
Platforms
Nintendo Switch
Genre
Simulator
Developer
Nintendo EPD Production Group No. 5
Publisher
Nintendo
Release
March 19, 2020
If we’re going to talk about games like Stardew Valley, it would be irresponsible not to bring up Animal Crossing: New Horizons. All the best elements you love from Stardew are present, and likely expanded, here. You have not only your own home and land to decorate and farm but you can even transform your entire island to your liking. The cast of villagers is smaller, but they’re charming and a joy to meet and make friends with.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nintendo Switch Trailer - Nintendo E3 2019
Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley
80%
Platforms
PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac, iOS, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S
Genre
Role-playing (RPG), Simulator, Adventure
Developer
Gameloft
Publisher
Gameloft
Release
December 05, 2023
One of the newer games, although it was in early access for a while, Disney Dreamlight Valley combines the farming and adventuring of Stardew with the world(s) of Disney. Your custom character needs to work with all  your favorite Disney characters to restore the valley back to form. Each character has their own quest and unlocks new items to use, with more Disney franchises being added all the time.
Disney Dreamlight Valley - Announcement Trailer

The Sims 4

The Sims 4
73%
Platforms
PC (Microsoft Windows), Mac, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S
Genre
Role-playing (RPG), Simulator
Developer
The Sims Studio, Maxis
Publisher
Electronic Arts
Release
September 02, 2014
If it’s more of the life-sim aspects you enjoy rather than the farming, then there’s no better game to visit (or revisit) than The Sims 4. There’s a reason this game has been supported for so many years with almost countless additions and content packs added. It’s basically just the most robust and detailed doll house simulator possible, and we don’t mean that in a bad way. You can lose hundreds of hours living your best Sim life and not regret one second of it.
First Look: The Sims 4 Official Gameplay Trailer

Graveyard Keeper

Graveyard Keeper
Platforms
PC (Microsoft Windows)
Genre
Strategy, Indie
Release
August 13, 2022
We admit, the name Graveyard Keeper doesn’t exactly sound like a cozy game, but rest assured this fits right beside the likes of Stardew Valley. Just imagine Stardew, but replace your farm with a graveyard and you’re most of the way there. You need to restore a broken-down graveyard, tend to the graves, doing quests for NPCs, and make money with the goal of opening a portal back to your own dimension. Don’t worry, there are also some farming and fishing elements in there too.

Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town

Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town
57%
Platforms
PC (Microsoft Windows), PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch
Genre
Role-playing (RPG), Simulator, Strategy
Developer
Three Rings Inc.
Publisher
Marvelous Europe Ltd., XSEED Games, Marvelous
Release
February 25, 2021
The Story of Seasons franchise has picked up where Harvest Moon left off, which itself was the inspiration for Stardew Valley. In Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town, your main character abandons the city life for the simpler lifestyle of the country by restoring their family’s old farm. Besides farming, there’s an entire town of NPCs to meet and marry, plus festivals and other events all the time to make the world feel that much more alive.
Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town – Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase | October 2020

Fae Farm

Fae Farm
77%
Platforms
PC (Microsoft Windows), Nintendo Switch
Genre
Role-playing (RPG), Simulator, Adventure
Developer
Phoenix Labs
Publisher
Phoenix Labs
Release
September 08, 2023
For a game like Stardew with a bit more of a fantastical flavor to it, check out Fae Farm. Set in the realm of Azoria, you will do the usual farming, crafting, and relationship building, but also cast spells and do some light combat. The world is bright and soft with adorable critters to interact with and cool ways to customize your character. This game feels like a response to all the requests people have from other sims all wrapped up in one cute package.
Announcement Trailer | Fae Farm

