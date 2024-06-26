The best games like Stardew Valley

There's a reason Roblox has become one of the most popular video games in the world. Just like Minecraft, the main appeal is how players can freely do and build almost anything. Unlike Minecraft, Roblox doesn't just let players build worlds, but entire games to share. Anyone who picks up the game can learn to design and develop whatever type of game they want, from adventures and RPGs to shooters and puzzle games and more. With millions of users and potential designers, tons of amazing games are waiting to be found on the platform. If you're looking for the best of the best to try out, here are our picks for the current best games in Roblox.

Anime Fighting Simulator X

There are tons and tons of anime games on Roblox, but not all of them are created equal. Anime Fighting Simulator X is kind of your catch-all for characters (called Champions) from all of your favorite anime. In exchange for some currency, you can become legally distinct characters like Goju (Gojo), Mada (Madara), and Might (All Might), as well as many others. You can level each one up and equip them with different skills and abilities by doing adventures and quests. Adventures are a passive way to earn rewards by sending your character on a mission for a duration of time, while quests let you actually fight and explore a massive world. This is one of the most well-supported games on the platform and gets constant updates, so you will always have new Champions and quests to do to get stronger.

Dystovia