The best fighting games on Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch has received excellent ports of some of the best fighting games from recent years, no matter what style you may prefer. While Super Smash Bros titles may still be the best fit for the Switch, you can choose from a wide variety of fighting styles, from flashy anime to gory Kombat. Let’s take a look at the best options around!
Further reading
- The best upcoming Nintendo Switch games
- The best multiplayer games on Nintendo Switch
- The best party games for Nintendo Switch
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Platforms Nintendo Switch
Genre Fighting
Developer Sora, Bandai Namco Studios
Publisher Nintendo
Release December 07, 2018
Smash Bros. may not need an introduction — in fact, Ultimate might be the reason that you bought a Switch in the first place. This brawler is packed with video game characters, offers more than 100 stages, and allows you to play with up to eight different friends (plus a single-player mode to get to learn the basics). Whether you’re whacking away as Sephiroth or bashing your baddies as Ash Ketchum, there’s endless fun to be had here no matter what kind of gamer you are. Just make sure your internet connection is strong if you are playing online.
Mortal Kombat 11
Platforms Nintendo Switch
Genre Fighting
Developer NetherRealm Studios
Publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
Release April 22, 2019
Mortal Kombat 11’s Switch port doesn’t disappoint, especially if you like lots of bloody action and one of the best stories seen in recent fighting games. It’s also packed with characters including some great guest options, all brilliantly animated for maximum carnage. The many different modes ensure there’s always something to do or unlock, too, so you can switch it up whenever you want. The gameplay can be as technical as you want, making it a great choice for serious fighting fans looking for a one-on-one. The only downside is that the Switch’s native screen is a little too small to enjoy all the detail behind this game, so you may want to dock it to a larger display for maximum effect.
Blade Strangers
Platforms Nintendo Switch
Genre Fighting, Arcade
Developer Nicalis, Inc., Studio Saizensen
Publisher Nicalis, Inc.
Release August 27, 2018
Blade Strangers is another crossover fighting game, but this one pulls from more indie and outlandish games for a truly interesting experience. Characters from Shovel Knight, Cave Story, Code of Princess, and similar titles dominate here — but instead of brawling like Smash Bros., the game focuses on one-versus-one matches in serious, often challenging tournaments.
Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection
Platforms Nintendo Switch
Genre Fighting, Arcade
Developer Capcom
Publisher Capcom
Release May 29, 2018
Street Fighter fans, rejoice! This Switch title packs 12 SF games into one, allowing you to experience the full history of the franchise and get caught up on the story if you are looking forward to future releases. Any Street Fighter title that’s been enabled with online pay in the past (such as Street Fighter II: Hyper Fighting) can be played online here, too. There’s also added quality of life such as easy pausing.
ARMS
Platforms Nintendo Switch
Genre Fighting, Sport
Developer Nintendo EPD, Nintendo
Publisher Nintendo of America, Nintendo of Europe, Nintendo
Release June 16, 2017
ARMS is certainly one of the most unique fighting games we’ve seen in a long time, with melee characters that come bearing spring-loaded arms (literally their arms) to punch each other with and activate their special abilities — with some help from the JoyCon controllers. It’s fairly whimsical fun that’s suitable for the whole family, and the 3D environments allow for some surprisingly intense strategies. There are modes for both one-versus-one play and sports options with multiple players.
Dragon Ball FighterZ
Platforms Nintendo Switch
Genre Fighting
Developer Arc System Works
Publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment
Release January 26, 2018
The pinnacle of anime fighters, this game does an excellent job of bringing DBZ characters to life in vivid, flashy action, throwing out endless combos like they’re nothing and juggling powering moves with (hopefully) perfect timing. It’s also an excellent tag-team fighter, allowing you to switch rapidly between different characters on your team to gain timely benefits. There are around 20 different characters to experiment with, plus DLC. You may want to turn down the volume, though — the DBZ yelling is … very authentic.
Pokkén Tournament DX
Platforms Nintendo Switch
Genre Fighting, Arcade
Developer Bandai Namco Entertainment
Publisher Nintendo of America, Nintendo of Europe, Nintendo
Release September 22, 2017
Pokémon fans shouldn’t sleep on this fighter title, which is designed to bring Pokémon battles into the fighting genre so you can control your chosen Pokémon and call in backups to help you win battles. The 3D environment lends itself well to showy special moves as you find out which of the 21 characters are your favorites, whether you prefer ranged combat or getting up close, and much more.
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
Platforms Nintendo Switch
Genre Fighting, Adventure, Arcade
Developer Fair Play Labs, Ludosity
Publisher Game Mill Entertainment
Release October 05, 2021
While it’s a little rough around the edges, Nickelodeon’s brawler is easy to love. It’s packed with fan-favorite characters and continues to get updates that improve performance, add new characters, and introduce voice acting to make it all seem that much more real. While it works best if you don’t take the fights too seriously, you can certainly play with a hardcore mindset if you want!
Want more gaming options? Head over to our list of the best Switch games of all time, and explore some of the most exciting Switch modes available.
Editors' Recommendations
- Best gaming laptop deals for June 2022
- Save $200 on this Samsung 28-inch 4K gaming monitor today
- The best gaming speakers for 2022: Improve the sound on your PC or game console
- The best USB-C monitors for 2022
- The best mechanical keyboards