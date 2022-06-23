The best fighting games on Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch has received excellent ports of some of the best fighting games from recent years, no matter what style you may prefer. While Super Smash Bros titles may still be the best fit for the Switch, you can choose from a wide variety of fighting styles, from flashy anime to gory Kombat. Let’s take a look at the best options around!

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Trailer 87 % E10 Platforms Nintendo Switch Genre Fighting Developer Sora, Bandai Namco Studios Publisher Nintendo Release December 07, 2018 Smash Bros. may not need an introduction — in fact, Ultimate might be the reason that you bought a Switch in the first place. This brawler is packed with video game characters, offers more than 100 stages, and allows you to play with up to eight different friends (plus a single-player mode to get to learn the basics). Whether you’re whacking away as Sephiroth or bashing your baddies as Ash Ketchum, there’s endless fun to be had here no matter what kind of gamer you are. Just make sure your internet connection is strong if you are playing online. Read less Read more

Mortal Kombat 11 Trailer 84 % M Platforms Nintendo Switch Genre Fighting Developer NetherRealm Studios Publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Release April 22, 2019 Mortal Kombat 11’s Switch port doesn’t disappoint, especially if you like lots of bloody action and one of the best stories seen in recent fighting games. It’s also packed with characters including some great guest options, all brilliantly animated for maximum carnage. The many different modes ensure there’s always something to do or unlock, too, so you can switch it up whenever you want. The gameplay can be as technical as you want, making it a great choice for serious fighting fans looking for a one-on-one. The only downside is that the Switch’s native screen is a little too small to enjoy all the detail behind this game, so you may want to dock it to a larger display for maximum effect. Read less Read more

Blade Strangers Trailer 60 % T Platforms Nintendo Switch Genre Fighting, Arcade Developer Nicalis, Inc., Studio Saizensen Publisher Nicalis, Inc. Release August 27, 2018 Blade Strangers is another crossover fighting game, but this one pulls from more indie and outlandish games for a truly interesting experience. Characters from Shovel Knight, Cave Story, Code of Princess, and similar titles dominate here — but instead of brawling like Smash Bros., the game focuses on one-versus-one matches in serious, often challenging tournaments. Read less Read more Blade Strangers (Switch/PS4/Steam) Opening Cinematic!

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection Trailer 79 % T Platforms Nintendo Switch Genre Fighting, Arcade Developer Capcom Publisher Capcom Release May 29, 2018 Street Fighter fans, rejoice! This Switch title packs 12 SF games into one, allowing you to experience the full history of the franchise and get caught up on the story if you are looking forward to future releases. Any Street Fighter title that’s been enabled with online pay in the past (such as Street Fighter II: Hyper Fighting) can be played online here, too. There’s also added quality of life such as easy pausing. Read less Read more Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - Announcement Trailer

ARMS Trailer 70 % E10 Platforms Nintendo Switch Genre Fighting, Sport Developer Nintendo EPD, Nintendo Publisher Nintendo of America, Nintendo of Europe, Nintendo Release June 16, 2017 ARMS is certainly one of the most unique fighting games we’ve seen in a long time, with melee characters that come bearing spring-loaded arms (literally their arms) to punch each other with and activate their special abilities — with some help from the JoyCon controllers. It’s fairly whimsical fun that’s suitable for the whole family, and the 3D environments allow for some surprisingly intense strategies. There are modes for both one-versus-one play and sports options with multiple players. Read less Read more

Dragon Ball FighterZ Trailer 85 % T Platforms Nintendo Switch Genre Fighting Developer Arc System Works Publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment Release January 26, 2018 The pinnacle of anime fighters, this game does an excellent job of bringing DBZ characters to life in vivid, flashy action, throwing out endless combos like they’re nothing and juggling powering moves with (hopefully) perfect timing. It’s also an excellent tag-team fighter, allowing you to switch rapidly between different characters on your team to gain timely benefits. There are around 20 different characters to experiment with, plus DLC. You may want to turn down the volume, though — the DBZ yelling is … very authentic. Read less Read more Dragon Ball FighterZ - E3 2017 Trailer (Official)

Pokkén Tournament DX Trailer 80 % E10 Platforms Nintendo Switch Genre Fighting, Arcade Developer Bandai Namco Entertainment Publisher Nintendo of America, Nintendo of Europe, Nintendo Release September 22, 2017 Pokémon fans shouldn’t sleep on this fighter title, which is designed to bring Pokémon battles into the fighting genre so you can control your chosen Pokémon and call in backups to help you win battles. The 3D environment lends itself well to showy special moves as you find out which of the 21 characters are your favorites, whether you prefer ranged combat or getting up close, and much more. Read less Read more Get Ready for Pokkén Tournament!

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Trailer 70 % E10 Platforms Nintendo Switch Genre Fighting, Adventure, Arcade Developer Fair Play Labs, Ludosity Publisher Game Mill Entertainment Release October 05, 2021 While it’s a little rough around the edges, Nickelodeon’s brawler is easy to love. It’s packed with fan-favorite characters and continues to get updates that improve performance, add new characters, and introduce voice acting to make it all seem that much more real. While it works best if you don’t take the fights too seriously, you can certainly play with a hardcore mindset if you want! Read less Read more Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl - Official Announcement Trailer

