Nintendo Switch Lite just got an incredibly rare price cut

The Nintendo Switch is one of the most popular gaming platforms of the last decade, and because of it Nintendo Switch deals can be hard to come by. Today, however, you can save on the Nintendo Switch Lite, which is marked down from $200 to $179 at Walmart. This deal makes for a savings of $21 and free shipping is included, but if you’re willing to spend a little more you can save a little more, as at Woot!, which makes for a savings of $30 from its regular price of $350.

Why you should buy the Nintendo Switch Lite

Nintendo has released several different Switch models, with the Switch OLED being the choice for a high quality screen and the Switch Lite being where you should turn if you want ultimate portability on the Switch platform. It’s designed exclusively for handheld play, making the Switch experience something you can do just about anywhere. This is the smallest of all of the Switch models, which makes it easy to tuck away into a backpack or travel bag,, and which makes it unobtrusive if you like to sneak some gameplay in on the morning bus ride or walk to work. Despite its size it’s still fully capable in tackling the best Switch games.

And speaking of games, that’s another reason to pounce on this deal on the Nintendo Switch Lite. It comes with a free full game download of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which we consider to be one of the best multiplayer games on Switch. In Animal Crossing: New Horizons you can create your own island and customize your character, home, and the landscape itself. The Nintendo Switch Lite is even designed to match the game a part of the bundle, as it sport Nintendo’s unique coral color and has a white leaf pattern on the back.

There are several Switch models on the market now, so if you aren’t certain if the Switch Lite is the right one for you, you can do a little more research with our Switch Lite vs. Switch vs. Switch OLED comparison. But if you want portability and savings, grab the Switch with this deal at Walmart for just $179 and a savings of $21. And remember, at Woot! as well.

