Get $80 off Razer’s Edge gaming tablet and Kishi V2 Pro controller

The Razer Edge floats in a digital computer backdrop.
Razer

To be able to get your gaming fix while you’re on the go, you may want to check out the Razer Edge gaming tablet and Kishi V2 Pro controller. The bundle, originally priced at $380, is down to a more affordable price of $300 from Walmart following an $80 discount. It’s not going to stay this cheap for long though, so if you’re interested in this mobile gaming device, you’re going to have to push through with the transaction as soon as possible if you want to pocket the savings.

Why you should buy the Razer Edge gaming tablet and Kishi V2 Pro controller

The Razer Edge is a gaming tablet that’s designed as the ultimate handheld device to play Android games. It’s the first to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x Gen 1, which is an active-cooled gaming processor with a 3 GHz Kryo CPU, and it also has 6GB of RAM. The device supports 5G technology for ultra-fast and low-lag connections, so you’ll never lose your matches because of slow speeds, and it features a 6.8-inch AMOLED touchscreen with a 144Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution for smooth animations and sharp details while you play.

Joining the Razer Edge is the Razer Kishi V2 Pro controller, which is the upgraded version of the Razer Kishi V2. It still offers high-quality buttons and triggers, low-latency performance through its USB-C connection, and programmable macros, but with the addition of Razer HyperSense haptics for vibrations that will make you feel that you’re in the middle of the action.

The Razer Edge gaming tablet and Kishi V2 Pro controller is a must-buy for gamers who want to keep playing during their daily commute or whenever they get the chance over the course of the day at work or school. The bundle already provides excellent value at its sticker price of $380, so you wouldn’t want to miss this chance to get it for only $300 after an $80 discount from Walmart. We’re not sure how long the savings will remain available though, so if you want to get the Razer Edge gaming tablet and Kishi V2 Pro controller for cheaper than usual, you should buy it now.

