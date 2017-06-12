25 awesome Android games you need to play this month

Update: Added new games for June 2017, including Riptide GP: Renegade, Pro Evolution Soccer, Asphalt Xtreme, and Injustice 2.

We started this roundup back in 2011, and though we believe Apple’s iOS still has a better game selection, Android has grown considerably in the time since. We’ve compiled some of our favorite games that are currently on the market, as of early 2017. Some are free and others cost a few bucks, but all of them provide an entertaining experience on the go.

Given that there are hundreds of thousands of Android games spanning a bevy of different genres — role-playing, platforming, sports, etc. — we’ve broken them down into distinct sections for your perusal. Now, if only everything in life was as simple as choosing a game for your evening commute…

Action and Adventure Games

Crashlands ($5) In Crashlands, you play the role of a galactic truck driver marooned on a strange planet far from home. You must attempt to locate your packages, all the while learning new strategies and making connections to thwart an alien plot to to take over this new world. Download now from: Google Play Shadow Fight 2 (Free) Everyone harbors a secret desire to be a ninja, so step out of the shadows and beat your opponents to a pulp in this stylish, beautifully animated, fighting game. Grinding RPG elements detract slightly, but it’s a fun time. Download now from: Amazon Google Play Injustice 2 (Free) Fight as your favorite DC superheroes in the second iteration of this popular game. Compared to the first Injustice game, Injustice 2 features better fighting dynamics, new moves, and even new characters to play as. The game even has a great storyline, and is set in the future when Batman and his team are fighting against those attempting to restore the Superman Regime — then a new threat appears. Download now from: Google Play

Racing games

Riptide GP Renegade ($2.99) Riptide GP has long been considered among the best racing games on Android, and for good reason. The latest game is called Renegade, and you play as a street racer caught in illegal street races. Battle your way to the top of the ladder to become the best racer around. Download now from: Google Play Asphalt Xtreme (Free) If car racing is more your thing, then consider Asphalt. The franchise has been around almost as long as smartphones themselves, and the games have gotten better and better. Asphalt Xtreme is one of the latest titles in the series, and sees you ditching the roads in favor of off-road racing. Download now from: Google Play

First-person Games

Unkilled (Free) The makers of Dead Trigger and Dead Trigger 2 have brought yet another zombie first-person shooter that has pretty good graphics. This one offers short quick missions, where you have to blast your way through zombies and other objectives to complete the missions. The controls are simple. All you have to do is drag your thumb on the left side of the screen to move, and drag your thumb on the right side to move the crosshair. When you have a target in your sights, the gun will automatically shoot. Download now from: Google Play Modern Combat 5: Blackout (Free) The latest installment in the most popular Android FPS series is the usual macho blend of fast-paced shooter action. Original it ain’t, but it’s slick, enjoyable, and boasts a solid multiplayer mode. Download now from: Google Play

Role-playing Games

Baldur’s Gate ($10) Embark on a long quest to uncover the truth about Sword Coast. Collect loot and level-up along the way in this epically huge PC classic that offers more than 60 hours of gameplay. Download now from: Google Play Final Fantasy VI ($16) Legendary Japanese dev Square Enix has ported most of the Final Fantasy series to Android. If you played them first time round you’ll know why it’s one of the biggest RPG series of all time, if not it’s time you did. Download now from: Google Play Pokémon Go (Free) Pokémon Go, the spiritual successor to Ingress, uses the camera on a player’s smartphone to create a Pokémon-themed alternate reality experience, one where players see various Pokémon appear in the world through the camera lens. Players can capture these Pokémon and use them to take over gyms, which are found at various landmarks throughout the world. Download now from: Google Play

Arcade

Crossy Road (Free) Crossy Road is Frogger for the 21st century. You can connect with up to four friends and compete online. Download now from: Google Play Pac-Man (Free) Some games stand the test of time better than others. Classic arcade game Pac-Man is still giving gamers a run for their money nearly four decades after its release. The Android Pac-Man app stays true to the original format, while adding a few new levels to keep things fresh. Download now from: Google Play

Platformers

VVVVVV ($3) VVVVVV is a smart, retro, sci-fi platformer with an old-school difficulty curve and a charming sense of wit. The twist is, instead of jumping, you tap to flip gravity as you search for the missing members of your crew. Download now from: Amazon Google Play Badland (Free) This is a compelling fusion of gorgeous artwork, accessible gameplay, and clever design. You have to guide your hedgehog-like creatures through a deadly forest teeming with life and machines. Download now from: Amazon Google Play Thomas Was Alone ($5) Short and strangely sweet, this puzzle-platformer is elevated to a higher plain by the narration of Danny Wallace and the awesome soundtrack. Get ready to emote over blocks. Download now from: Amazon Google Play Minecraft – Pocket Edition ($7) The phenomenon known as Minecraft made an incredibly successful jump to smartphones, giving fans of the franchise the ability to mine, explore, and build their way to 8-bit glory anywhere. Download now from: Amazon Google Play

Endless Runners

Alone… ($2) Fans of twitchy gameplay are going to love this fresh endless runner that places you in a capsule hurtling through space at near light speed trying desperately to avoid colliding with anything. Download now from: Amazon Google Play Temple Run 2 (Free) Can you evade capture and certain death at the hands of a rabid monkey? Duck, jump, slide, and spin to safety as you sprint through a ruined temple environment clutching the stolen idol. Download now from: Amazon Google Play

Puzzle and Word Games

Infinite Loop (Free) Infinite Loop is a minimal puzzle game where the goal is to connect the grid so that there are no openings to create the a pattern. The patterns are generated through algorithms, allowing it to be endless. Control-wise, all you have to do is tap on each pattern to rotate it. The game is free and has no in-app purchases. Download now from: Google Play WordBrain 2 (Free) WordBrain 2 is a great game for puzzle lovers. Swipe the letters on the screen to uncover hidden words. With more than 690 levels to master, there’s no shortage of brain teasers to unriddle. Download now from: Google Play

Strategy Games

Fallout Shelter (Free) Even if you’re not a Fallout fan, this addictive sim is one of the best Android games around. Tunnel into the earth and build a vault to provide for your dwellers. Can you keep them alive in the face of raiders, radroaches, and other threats? Download now from: Google Play Plants vs. Zombies 2 (Free) Carefully construct your garden of doom to take down the onslaught of zombies before one of them eats your brains. Set across several themed worlds, this game looks and plays great. Download now from: Google Play Clash of Clans (Free) Build up your settlement, plan your defenses, raise an army, and guide your tribe to victory against nasty goblins or other clan leaders. It’s a good combination of slow planning and quick chaotic battles. Download now from: Google Play Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft (Free) Hearthstone, Blizzard’s collectible card game, brings most of the fun of card games to mobile devices. You can collect cards, assemble decks, and duel other players online. Every action is performed through simple touch gestures. The game is also free-to-play. You acquire new packs of cards by completing quests or buying them from the in-game store. Download now from: Google Play

Sports Games