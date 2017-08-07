Check out 25 of the best iPhone games you need to be playing

If you’re a gamer, there is no better phone to buy than the iPhone. Both the iPhone 6 and the 6 Plus brought bigger screens to iOS, but it’s the success of the App Store that makes the iPhone such a great platform for gaming. With more than a million apps, the gaming options on the iPhone are nearly limitless. But finding the best iPhone games isn’t always easy.

Not every game in Apple’s massive library is worth a $1 — or your time, for that matter. Lucky for you, we’ve taken on the burden of sorting through the sea of titles to bring you some of our best iPhone games, whether you’re looking for a casual puzzler or something a bit more biblical. For more ideas, check out the best Android games, because most of them are available for the iPhone as well, and if you want to switch off that screen, the best board games could offer a welcome alternative.

Like To the Moon, Old Man’s Journey is a game that sets out to tell a very specific story about life and the choices we make (or don’t). You follow the titular Old Man as he travels across the country, aiding him along the way by altering the hills and landscapes in front of him, and interacting with the objects and people he meets. Gorgeous locations, brought to life with hand-drawn art and animations, will ensure your attention never diverts from the story being told. It’s short, simple, and may be a welcome change of pace from other games that have debuted this year.

To the Moon originally debuted on PC, but was recently ported to iOS. It’s a beautiful story about memory, life, and having no regrets, one centered around two scientists who dive into the memories of a dying patient to help him achieve his last wish. While the game may appear to be an RPG like Secret of Mana, it actually has more in common with a point-and-click adventure title. It’s purely story-driven, but it will surely stick with you long after you’ve finished playing. The outstanding soundtrack just makes it even more worthwhile.

In Vikings: an Archer’s Journey you control the character Nott, a Valkyrie who has been sent to the Underworld by the Viking gods. You must use your keen archery skills to conquer the enemies you encounter along the way.

Being a teenager is hard, and it can only made harder by getting trapped on an old military island with nothing but a radio, the supernatural, and your friends to keep you company. Fans of Stranger Things ( season 2 is on the way ) and Scooby Doo will immediately take to Oxenfree‘s cast of believable teenagers, who, alongside the usual teenage drama and bickering, traverse the island in an attempt to discover what’s going on and try to escape. You, as Alex, will influence the story and your relationship with your friends through a unique dialogue system. And maybe, just maybe, you’ll all make it out of this alive and whole.

A terrific, touch-controlled platform game, Limbo is a stunning saga of a boy who wanders through a haunting industrial jungle. There’s no explanation, no dialogue, and no shortage of horrendous surprises. It’s the kind of game that stumps you for hours until something clicks and you suddenly realize how simple the answer was.

When custodian Joe Average encounters a dying man, he finds himself in the midst of a time travel plot to save mankind. It’s an understated thriller with a unique paper aesthetic and a series of enthralling, atmospheric settings. Oh, and there are puzzles, too.

When a tiny human explorer’s robot girlfriend is sucked into space and dismembered (in a totally PG way), you’ve got to scour the galaxy to rebuild her. This endearing adventure game boasts clever puzzles, incredibly cute artwork, and a storyline that will tug at your heart strings.

Shape Fix (Free) Shape Fix is a deceptively simple game in which players must fill the outline of a shape with the inner shape in the outline’s center. The challenge comes with the timing, since people have to tap the screen when they believe the shape and outline match up. Of course, the further you progress in the game, the tougher things get, and the more shapes you have to fit consecutively. Shape Fix is free with ads, but if you get tired of seeing them, you can pay $0.99 to remove them. Download now from: iTunes

Vista Golf (Free) There’s nothing like a good, simple golf game, and Vista Golf provides. Instead of traditional golf courses, though, imagine courses similar to those you’d play at a mini golf course. Pressing down on the screen and dragging your finger will adjust your aim and power, while objects and obstacles on each level can be used to your advantage, such as by creating jumps to skip gaps. You can play solo in the game’s infinite mode, with three new courses added weekly, or you can compete against other players for the top three spots. Vista Golf has achievements, badges, and cross-platform leaderboards with Android devices, so there’s nothing to stop you from beating your friends on both iOS and Android. Download now from: iTunes

Poly Bridge ($5) There’s something satisfying about coming up with a design for a bridge, building it, then sending a car to the other side without your bridge comically collapsing. Of course, it’s also just as entertaining to see how ridiculous your crashes can be, and how absurd your bridge designs can get. Fortunately, Poly Bridge lets you accomplish all of these things, and you can compare your bridges and achievements to other players around the world, because surely someone made something better (or worse) than you. Download now from: iTunes

Deus Ex Go ($2) The Makers of Hitman Go and Lara Croft Go turn their Go series of games into a trilogy with Deus Ex Go, which brings the turn-based, complex puzzle solving mechanics of the previous two games to the world of Deus Ex. Naturally, you play as Adam Jensen, and you must sneak, hack, and occasionally fight your way across 50 increasingly challenging levels to uncover the conspiracy, or just to be the greatest secret agent. And once you’ve mastered that, take to making your own levels to see how well you can stump other Go players out there. Download now from: iTunes

TypeShift Part word search, part crossword puzzle, part anagram, TypeShift challenges your vocabulary and your ability to recognize words in jumbled letters. It presents rows and columns of letters that can be “shifted” up and down to form words between three and seven characters long. In the game’s traditional mode, all letters need to be used at least once before you can progress, while the more difficult Clue Puzzles provides a crossword-style list of hints to guide you to the proper answers. If you’re a fan of crosswords, word searches, or simply discovering new words, TypeShift is a game you need to check out. Download now from: iTunes

Monument Valley 2 ($5) The sequel to 2014’s Monument Valley, Monument Valley 2 puts players in control of Ro, as she guides her child through overwhelmingly beautiful, yet impossible architectural structures that continue to be inspired by the likes of M.C. Escher. You don’t need to play the first game to enjoy its successor, which is sure to captivate, amaze, and leave you puzzled for hours. Read our Monument Valley 2 review to learn more. Download now from: iTunes

Linelight ($2) Linelight is a very minimalist puzzle game that can become complex very quickly. You control a simple line in a world made of lines, and it’s up to you to navigate a series of puzzles that will challenge your problem solving skills. The game’s soothing music will keep you calm and relaxed, while subtle hints and other objects in the world attempt to teach you what needs to be done to progress. Linelight can be played by children and adults and, with 6 worlds and over 200 puzzles, you’ll have plenty to keep your mind occupied. Download now from: iTunes

Scribblenauts Unlimited ($5) Use your magic notebook and your imagination to conjure helpful things and creatures into existence and solve a series of increasingly tricky puzzles. You can summon almost anything you can imagine (literally), from cows made of chocolate to giant toasters. This is a God dream. Download now from: iTunes

Sidewords ($3) Sidewords is a word game where each puzzle is presented like a multiplication table. Don’t let the math term scare you off, though; you won’t have to solve any math problems here. Sidewords does away with timers and penalties, so you can take your time with each puzzle, which largely amounts to choosing letters in the top row, and lining them up with letters in the side column. The blocks where those letters intersect will then fill in, showing the word you just created or found. In the bonus mode players are tasked with making new words by only using letters that are touching. Regardless of which mode you play, it’s pretty likely you’ll come away with an extended vocabulary, or an improved ability to spot words in jumbled up letters. Download now from: iTunes