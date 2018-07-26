Turn that bogey into a birdie with the best golfing apps

Golf is a game of skill and it can prove frustratingly tough to drive, pitch, and putt your way round 18 holes in as few strokes as possible. Every golfer could use a little help now and then, so why not see what your smartphone can do? We picked out the best golf apps for Android and iOS that could make the difference between a bogey and birdie.

The R&A Rules of Golf (free) Whether you’re new to golf, you want to settle an argument, or you’re teaching someone else, it’s useful to have a decent rulebook on your phone. The R&A was only formed in 2004 but takes its name from The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews and is committed to supporting and promoting golf worldwide. This straightforward app is packed with rules, definitions, tips on etiquette, and even has a quiz to test your knowledge. Download now for: Android iOS

18Birdies: Golf GPS App (free) You can use this app as a GPS rangefinder, digital scorecard, and stat tracker. It also offers side games, rewards, and a lot of news about the golfing world. You can even share rounds and compete for a spot on the leaderboard or find out about local events to compete in. It also supports both Apple Watch and Android Wear. You will struggle to find more features in a free app. Spring for the premium membership at $5 per month and you’ll get access to discounts, advanced course data and stats, live weather information, and video lessons. Download now for: Android iOS

Zepp Golf Swing Analyzer (free) This app is designed to help you to record your strokes and improve your golf swing. You can record swings, create highlight videos with tracer overlays and voiceovers, and share them. There is also coaching to help you improve and a library of pro swings to show you how it’s done. With the iOS version, you can get extra information from your Apple Watch on tempo, hand path, and hand speed, but for the full range of metrics you need to spring for the Zepp sensor at $150. The free app is worth using, though, and it also has score tracking with GPS. Download now for: Android iOS

Golf GPS by SwingxSwing (free) This popular free app is a solid GPS rangefinder with thousands of golf courses in its database. It will help you with distances to the green on every hole and highlight obstacles to avoid with satellite imagery. It also works as a digital scorecard and keeps track of your handicap. If you want extras like wind speed and club recommendations you can subscribe for $4 per month. There is also support for the Apple Watch, allowing you to check distances, pars, and scores on your wrist. Download now for: Android iOS

Hole19 (free) The 19th hole is usually a bar you retire to after a round of golf, but in this case, it’s a handy free app packed with useful features. There is a solid GPS rangefinder, digital scorecard, performance statistics tracking, and the option to check out tee times, find discounts, and book a round on many courses. With a nice, clean interface, the ability to chart your progress, and a lively community this is a golf app that’s worth checking out. It also supports the Apple Watch and you can subscribe to unlock more features. Download now for: Android iOS

mScorecard (free) If you just want a relatively no-frills digital scorecard that calculates scores, handicaps, and stats for up to five players, then this app will suit you down to the ground. It offers satellite images and GPS to help you calculate distances and there is support for side games, but mainly it’s about tracking your strokes. You can also use it to analyze stats or rounds and share them with friends. Download now for: Android iOS

GolfNow: Tee Time Deals (free) For tee times and discounted prices on rounds at more than 6,000 golf courses worldwide this app is a winner. You can book directly in the app, check course information and reviews, and get directions to courses near you. This app also includes a GPS rangefinder, digital scorecard for up to four players, and statistics tracking. It also supports Apple Watch and Android Wear. There is also a VIP membership option that offers a few perks and rewards, but it costs $200 for the year. Download now for: Android iOS