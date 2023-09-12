 Skip to main content
The best iPhone 15 Pro cases in 2023: 7 best ones so far

Mark Jansen
By
A stylized Apple logo on a black background for Apple's Peek Performance event on March 8, 2022.
This story is part of our complete Apple event coverage

Apple just raised the bar again at its September 2023 event: The Apple iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max are the two new top ways to experience Apple's smartphone world, and if you want the greatest iPhones available, with all of the new features and — excitingly for anyone who travels with a laptop or iPad — a USB-C port at the bottom. The iPhone 15 Pro is the phone to get if you want strong performance paired with a more manageable 6.1-inch display, and many would argue it's the perfect blend of size and power.

But while the iPhone 15 Pro may be more easily handled than the iPhone 15 Pro Max, that won't matter one jot if it takes a tumble out of your hand and onto concrete. This is a $1,000 phone, and if you're anything like us, you want to keep that investment as pristine as possible. Thankfully, it's easy to do. Simply slap on a protective case that can weather the everyday hazards you come across, from drops, bumps, and even just minor scratches. We have case options from across the accessory world, from slim cases all the way to the biggest, baddest rugged cases out there. Take a look, there's sure to be something you love. Keep an eye in the coming days too, as we'll be adding even more options as they release.

The LoveCases Caramel Macchiato case on a blank background.
LoveCases

LoveCases Caramel Macchiato Case

The best cute iPhone 15 Pro case

Pros
  • Cute style
  • Good price
  • Ultra-thin design
Cons
  • Lacking real protection

Every iPhone has been a hit in the style department, but sometimes you want your phone to have a little more to it — perhaps a cute little hit that sets it apart and makes it unique. That's where LoveCases's options come in.

This isn't the most protective option that exists, but we let it off because it looks great. This design is marked as a Caramel Macchiato style, but based on the inclusion of pumpkins, we'd wager there's an argument to be made that this could also be a Pumpkin Spice-based design, and perfect for autumn. It comes at a good price, and there are a lot of other designs available if coffee doesn't tickle your fancy.

Torro leather pouch on a blank background.
Torro

Torro Leather Pouch

The best pouch iPhone 15 Pro case

Pros
  • Easy all-around protection
  • Stylish leather
  • Wide compatibility
Cons
  • Phone not protected during use
  • Expensive

A pouch isn't really a case, but it's a good option to add some protection if you're not a fan of cases. This pouch from Torro is about as luxurious as you can get, and it has a price to reflect that, but it's worth the money if the concept appeals to you. It's made from top grain U.S. cowhide leather, and has a microfiber inner to keep your phone safe and unscratched.

The gap at the bottom helps you push your iPhone 15 Pro out, and also lets you charge it while keeping it protected. While it won't protect as much as a rugged case against bumps and shocks, it will still offer good protection against a number of everyday threats. As mentioned, it's expensive. But since it's a pouch, as long as you upgrade to a similar sized smartphone you can keep using it even when your time with the iPhone 15 Pro ends.

The CrashGuard case during a drop onto a corner.
RhinoShield

RhinoShield CrashGuard Case

Best bumper iPhone 15 Pro case

Pros
  • Bumper-only option for purists
  • Exceeds military standards for drops
  • Good sustainable option
Cons
  • Lacks all-around protection

This bumper case is another good option if you want minimal impact on your new iPhone's looks, while also adding protection. A bumper case is a case without a backplate, so it's essentially a flexible frame which fits around the edging of your iPhone. The edges are, statistically speaking, the parts of a phone most likely to hit the floor first, so adding protection here is a great way to keep your phone safe.

The CrashGuard has exceeds military standards for drops, and RhinoShield has some impressive eco credentials as well. It lacks all-around protection, such as protection for the back of your iPhone 15 Pro, but if you're happy to make that sacrifice, then this is a great buy.

The Noreve flip leather case on a blank background.
Noreve

Noreve Flip Leather Case

The best flip leather iPhone 15 Pro case

Pros
  • Extremely customizable
  • Good protection
  • Great build quality and materials
Cons
  • Customizations can get very expensive

Flip leather cases used to be the cases of choice for most phones, but their use has largely waned over the years. That's a shame, because they're really very good. If you're a fan of a flip leather case, then this one from Noreve is an excellent choice. It's made from high quality leather, and it's incredibly customizable, and you can choose everything from the color and grain of the leather, to whether it has card slots, images, and even wrist straps.

Those customizations add to the already high price of the case though, and can make a very dear product indeed, so we advise not getting overexcited when making your case. But regardless of that, Noreve's leather cases are top notch, and will protect your iPhone 15 Pro well.

A number of Mous clad iPhones in one hand.
Mous

Mous Limitless 5.0 Case

The best drop-proof iPhone 15 case

Pros
  • Very good drop-proofing
  • Great style
  • Lanyard attachments
Cons
  • Expensive

Dropping any phone is a heart-stopping experience, and that's doubly true when it's a device as expensive as the iPhone 15 Pro. Thankfully, Mous' cases exist to take the edge off any fall. While it's impossible to guarantee drop-proofing, the Limitless 5.0 case is as close as you're likely to get to a truly drop-proof case.

A triple-material construction also uses a layer of AiroShock, a custom shock-absorber that helps to protect your device from the destructive energies of drops and falls. It looks great, thanks to a large variety of colorways and variants, and it's fully MagSafe compatible too.

The Blackbrook Tudor leather wallet case on a blank background.
Blackbrook

Blackbrook Tudor Leather Wallet Case

The best leather iPhone 15 Pro case

Pros
  • Gorgeous premium leather build
  • Detachable wallet section
  • Personalization options
  • Storage for up to eight cards
Cons
  • Very expensive

It's no secret that we love leather (just look back up this list), and Blackbrook's range shows some real versatility where leather cases are concerned. Not only is the Tudor leather case a gorgeous piece of work with premium full-grain burnished tan leather, it's also protective, thanks to the solid shock-resistant bumper around the outside.

The case attaches to the wallet section with powerful magnets, so you can choose whether you want the wallet with you today, and it also comes with eight slot for credit cards and two pockets for cash. The case is MagSafe compatible, and the wallet has RFID protection too. The downside? The price. It's a very expensive case, but it's easy to argue it also offers a lot in exchange.

The Humixx case on a blank background.
Humixx

Humixx Waterproof Case

The best waterproof iPhone 15 Pro case

Pros
  • IP68 water-resistance
  • Shockproof
  • Built-in screen protector
Cons
  • Expensive

The iPhone 15 Pro already sports an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, but if you want extra reassurance that your phone can survive a dip, there's no harm in adding another layer of protection. This waterproof case from Humixx also has an IP68 rating, and offers a complete seal for your iPhone, including a front cover with integrated screen protector.

It's also strong against drops, with 14 feet of drop protection, and impact-resistant corners. While it's not cheap, it's not a bad price to pay for a waterproof case, and it gives you some serious peace of mind whether you're worried about water, drops, scratches, or any hazards.

