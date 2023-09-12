 Skip to main content
Is the iPhone 15 waterproof? Read this before getting it wet

Bryan M. Wolfe
By
Back of the yellow iPhone 15.
Apple
A stylized Apple logo on a black background for Apple's Peek Performance event on March 8, 2022.
This story is part of our complete Apple event coverage

The iPhone 15 series, announced at Apple’s big September 2023 event, is quite expensive — so it must be highly durable to justify the cost, right? One aspect that people often wonder about is whether the latest iPhone series from Apple is waterproof.

Ensuring your new iPhone can withstand accidental drops is essential when purchasing a new smartphone. Its water resistance can also be a deciding factor in the phone’s longevity. Though smartphones have improved in this area, some models are more secure than others. Fortunately, most smartphones now have an Ingress Protection (IP) code that measures their water and particle resistance, making it easier to compare different models. So, what does this all mean for the iPhone 15 series?

Are the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus waterproof?

iPhone 15 colors
Apple

Like their predecessors, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus have an IP rating of IP68. The digits in this rating indicate the device’s resistance to solid particles and liquids. The first number represents the phone’s solid particle resistance on a scale of zero to six. The second number rates its liquid resistance from zero to nine. These ratings show that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are highly resistant to solids and liquids.

The IP68 rating means these phones are resistant to small solid particles like dust or sand and can be immersed in fresh water for up to 30 minutes at a maximum depth of six meters (about 19 feet). In other words, these models are airtight and can withstand submersion without getting damaged.

Are the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max waterproof?

Color options for iPhone 15 series.
Apple

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, like the other models in the new iPhone lineup, come with an IP68 rating. Leading smartphone manufacturers have recently followed this standard for their flagship devices. The IP68 rating signifies that the phones can handle being submerged in water for up to 30 minutes at depths of up to 19 feet and can also resist dust and other small particles.

Apple handsets have earned an IP68 rating since the release of the iPhone 11 in 2019. This rating ensures the phones can withstand various weather conditions and environments, making them durable and reliable for everyday use.

With the IP68 rating, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max offer users an added layer of protection, giving them peace of mind knowing that their devices can survive accidental spills, drops, and exposure to dust.

It’s important to note that these ratings assume the iPhone is undamaged. If there is a broken or cracked screen, there is a higher risk of exposure to harmful elements.

Is the iPhone 15 waterproof against salt water?

iPhone 15 in pink
Apple

You should understand that the IP68 rating certifying an iPhone’s water resistance only applies to fresh water, not salt water. This means that exposing your iPhone 15 to salt water pools or oceans is not recommended at all. Salt water can cause severe damage to the device over time, leading to costly repairs or the need for a new device altogether.

However, you do not need to panic if you accidentally drop your iPhone into salt water. If you retrieve it quickly, it should be OK. Nevertheless, it is essential to note that the longer the device remains submerged in saltwater, the higher the chances of the salt corroding its internal components. For added protection, consider investing in the best protective iPhone cases.

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
