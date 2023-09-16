 Skip to main content
The best iPhone 15 Pro Max cases in 2023: our 9 favorites so far

Bryan M. Wolfe
By

It’s no surprise that the iPhone 15 Pro Max is Apple’s most feature-packed smartphone to date. With a 6.7-inch screen and titanium casing, this phone is both durable and lightweight, making it capable of handling almost whatever comes its way throughout the day. However, even with its strength, the iPhone 15 Pro Max can still crack or shatter during an accident. This is why it’s highly recommended to invest in a protective case or two to keep your newest iPhone safe and secure.

There aren’t a lot of iPhone 15 Pro Max cases on the market yet., but we already have our favorites. You can read more about them below.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max FineWoven Case with MagSafe - Taupe ​​​​​​​
iPhone 15 Pro Max FineWoven Case with MagSafe
Best official iPhone 15 Pro Max case
elago Compatible with iPhone 15 Pro Max Case, Liquid Silicone Case, Full Body Protective Cover, Shockproof, Slim Phone Case, Anti-Scratch Soft Microfiber Lining, 6.7 inch (White)
Elago Compatible with iPhone 15 Pro Max Case
Best budget iPhone 15 Pro Max case
Bellroy Mod Phone Case + Wallet
Bellroy Mod Phone Case + Wallet
Best combination iPhone 15 Pro Max case
ESR for iPhone 15 Pro Max Case
ESR for iPhone 15 Pro Max Case
Best protection iPhone 15 Pro Max case
Humixx Magnetic
Humixx Magnetic
Best alternative iPhone 15 Pro Max case
Spigen Ultra Hybrid MagFit
Spigen Ultra Hybrid MagFit
Best unique iPhone 15 Pro Max case
CASETiFY Bounce Case
Casetify Bounce Case
Best design iPhone 15 Pro Max case
AICase Compatible
AICase Rugged Case
Best value iPhone 15 Pro Max case
KONSAELR Case
Konsaelr Case
Best leather iPhone 15 Pro Max case
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max FineWoven Case with MagSafe
Apple

iPhone 15 Pro Max FineWoven Case with MagSafe

Best official iPhone 15 Pro Max case

Pros
  • Fresh new Apple concept
  • Five color choices at launch
  • Durable with soft insides
Cons
  • Pricey

Apple has announced that starting in 2023, the company will no longer sell leather accessories for its iPhones and Apple Watches. For the iPhone 15 lineup, Apple has introduced a new range of cases known as FineWoven, which are constructed from durable microtwill and feature a soft, suede-like texture.

The FineWoven cases are made from materials containing 68% post-consumer recycled content, which significantly reduces carbon emissions compared to previous leather cases. In addition to being environmentally conscious, the FineWoven cases come equipped with built-in magnets that make them compatible with MagSafe for fast wireless charging. As of now, the iPhone 15 Pro Max FineWoven case is available in a variety of five colors that are both attractive and versatile, including Black, Mulberry, Evergreen, Taupe, and Pacific Blue.

Pros
  • Great feel
  • Lots of unique colors
  • Terrific low price
Cons
  • No MagSafe compatibility

If you're on the hunt for an affordable silicone case to keep your iPhone 15 Pro Max safe and stylish, look no further than this offering from Elago.

With a wide range of color options to choose from, this case boasts a liquid silicon exterior that feels great to the touch and a soft microfiber lining that provides an extra layer of protection. However, it's worth noting that this case is not compatible with MagSafe or any other forms of wireless charging.

Bellroy Mod Phone Case + Wallet

Best combination iPhone 15 Pro Max case

Pros
  • All-in-one solution
  • Eco-tanned leather
  • Beautiful design
Cons
  • Pricey

With a magnetic locking system that sets it apart from the competition, this Bellroy case is an impressive accessory that caters to everyone's needs. Its compatibility with MagSafe and wireless charging are among many features. The slim wallet that comes with the case is capable of attaching to it and can accommodate up to three cards.

This iPhone 15 Pro Max case is constructed from eco-tanned leather that covers the edges and offers optimal protection through polymer bumpers. It also has an anodized aluminum button and soft microfiber lining. The case is available in four unique colors, including Black, Cobalt, Everglade, and Terracotta.

ESR for iPhone 15 Pro Max Case

Best protection iPhone 15 Pro Max case

Pros
  • Excellent durability
  • Includes fully adjustable stand
Cons
  • Higher price than others

This case for the iPhone 15 Pro Max is resistant to yellowing and offers dual tempered glass screen protectors along with tempered glass protectors for the individual camera lenses.

The magnetic lock is robust and utilizes magnets that are compatible with both MagSafe chargers and accessories. The hard acrylic back, reinforced by shock-absorbing edges and durable Air Guard corners, delivers protection that surpasses military grade standards.

Humixx Magnetic

Best alternative iPhone 15 Pro Max case

Pros
  • Great protection
  • Strong magnets
  • Affordable
Cons
  • Limited colors

This outstanding iPhone 15 Pro Max case is a great choice for those looking for both MagSafe compatibility and top-notch protection. It boasts an impressive 18N magnetic force, which is a significant upgrade from the typical 7N strength of regular magnets. As a result, this case offers a magnetic force that is 38% more powerful, making it the perfect solution for those seeking wireless charging, a battery pack, or a car mount.

This case also provides excellent protection against drops from as high as 14 feet and features a slim and transparent design that is a great budget-friendly alternative to a similar Apple product.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid MagFit

Best unique iPhone 15 Pro Max case

Pros
  • Unique design
  • Various style options
  • Compatible with MagSafe
Cons
  • Bulkier than some

For those in search of something distinctive, the Spigen Ultra Hybrid MagFit for the iPhone 15 Pro Max Ultra may be a worthwhile consideration. With a range of color combinations available, this case offers protection against scratches and drops, and is a visually appealing addition to your device.

Constructed using thermoplastic polyurethane and polycarbonate materials, it fits snugly and securely onto your new iPhone. Additional features include Air Cushion technology for drop protection, raised edges for camera and screen protection, and compatibility with wireless charging and MagSafe.

Casetify Bounce Case

Best design iPhone 15 Pro Max case

Pros
  • Iconic design
  • Lots of color options
  • Durability
Cons
  • Pricier than many others
  • Not everyone will like the expanded corners

For several years, the Casetify Bounce Case has remained a top preference for those seeking to purchase an iPhone case. Its eye-catching design is available in different colors, and it supports both MagSafe and wireless charging.

In addition, it provides a 21.3-foot drop safeguard and has a raised bezel for the protection of the screen. Its ability to absorb shocks from any direction adds to its overall protection.

AICase Rugged Case

Best value iPhone 15 Pro Max case

Pros
  • Includes glass screen protector
  • Various colors
  • Low price
Cons
  • Lacks style

Although some may question the necessity of a glass screen protector, this particular case offers an additional level of protection with the inclusion of one. The case boasts a dual-layer design, which comprises a soft and gentle interior and a sturdy exterior.

Thanks to this unique composition, the case excels at absorbing and redirecting the impact of any drops it may encounter. What's more, the case's remarkable durability has been rigorously tested, demonstrating its ability to withstand falls of up to an incredible 20 feet.

Konsaelr Case

Best leather iPhone 15 Pro Max case

Pros
  • Front and back protection
  • Works as a kickstand
  • Folio holds credit cards
Cons
  • Bulky design

Experience the luxurious feel of full-grain leather with this multifunctional case that comes equipped with a cardholder and advanced drop protection through its interior shockproof TPU.

The iPhone folio cover can be conveniently transformed into a kickstand, providing an adjustable viewing angle for a hands-free experience. Your valuables are kept safe and secure with a hidden magnetic closure. Choose between classic black and brown to match your style.

No doubt, more cases will be announced for the iPhone 15 Pro Max in the coming weeks and months. There's also a growing lineup of iPhone 15 Pro cases, iPhone 15 cases, and iPhone 15 Plus cases.

