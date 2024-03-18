Razer’s Kishi V2 Pro game controller for Android is 47% off

If you love to play video games on your Android smartphone, then you should think about taking advantage of this offer from Amazon’s Woot for the Razer Kishi V2 Pro Xbox Edition mobile gaming controller. From an original price of $150, it’s down to a much more affordable $80, for savings of $70. There are only a few days left on this bargain, but if you want to make sure that you get the 47% discount, you’ll need to make the purchase right now, as there’s no assurance that stocks will still be available in the final hours of the deal.

Why you should buy the Razer Kishi V2 Pro Xbox Edition mobile gaming controller

The Razer Kishi V2 Pro offers everything that the Razer Kishi V2 does — high-quality buttons and triggers, an extendable bridge that can hold all of the most popular Android smartphones, low-latency performance though a USB-C connection, and compatibility with most mobile games and cloud gaming services. However, it earns its “Pro” moniker with the addition of of Razer’s Hypersense haptics for controller vibrations so you can literally feel the action, and a 3.5mm headphone jack if you want to use wired headphones with the mobile gaming controller.

Razer Kishi V2 Pro Xbox Edition, meanwhile, features a dedicated button to access Xbox Cloud Gaming or Xbox Remote Play. It also comes with one-month access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, so you’ll be able to try all the games that are included in the membership for free before signing up for a paid subscription.

Trending Deals:

Gamers who prioritized an upgrade with phone deals over Xbox Series X deals can still get their gaming fix from their Android smartphone with the help of the Razer Kishi V2 Pro Xbox Edition mobile gaming controller. It’s a pretty cheap investment at just $80 from Amazon’s Woot, following a $70 discount on its sticker price of $150. It’s not a good idea to wait until the last minute of the sale before you make your purchase as stocks may be gone by then, so if you want the Razer Kishi V2 Pro Xbox Edition mobile gaming controller at 47% off, complete the transaction right now.

Editors' Recommendations