Expand your Xbox One storage with a 2TB Seagate Game Drive — now $30 off

As gaming evolves, so does the amount of space each game takes up on a console. Gone are the days when you could simply pop in the disk and away you go. Now, you need to complete day one updates, download additional content or hold save data for hundreds of games. With titles such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare taking up more than 100GB of storage space, it isn’t long until you’re rummaging around for stuff to delete. Luckily, you’re able to purchase external storage to continue building your library of games and not dictate which games stay and which go — and Amazon is selling one of the best in the business, the 2TB Seagate Game Drive for Xbox One, for only $79 (down from $110).

This external drive is the perfect choice for those times when you’re hard drive is running out of space. Games can be upward of 50GB or more, even higher when downloadable content and further updates are added into the mix. The Seagate Game Drive is easy to set up and will ensure you’re ready to start building your library in minutes. With a USB 3.0 connection to your Xbox One console, no power supply is needed, meaning you’re good to plug in and go. Being specifically designed for the Xbox, gamers will experience no lag and the sleek white design contrasts nicely against the Xbox One’s design. The Seagate Game Drive also comes with a 1-year warranty in the event that any issues occur.

Additionally, users will also be gifted with a 1-month Xbox Game Pass membership. The service is essentially the Netflix for gaming, allowing players to access a wide range of titles that they can download and play at their leisure. All of Xbox’s first-party games such as Gears 5 and Ori and the Will of the Wisps are included in the service. Many massive third-party titles such as the immensely popular Red Dead Redemption 2 are also available for download once subscribed. With a 1-month trial, you’ll have plenty of time to determine how you feel about the service and dive into a universe of different games.

