 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Hurry! This ultra-durable 2TB SSD is $105 off until midnight

Jennifer Allen
By
SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD sitting next to keys.
SanDisk

If you’re in the market for great external hard drive deals and you don’t want to scrimp on speed or capacity, check out the Best Buy deal of the day. Right now, you can buy the SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable 2TB External USB-C NVMe SSD for just $190 meaning you save a huge $105 off the regular price of $295. Available at this price for today only, you seriously don’t want to miss out on this deal if space is a premium for you right now. Here’s all you need to know but hurry!

Why you should buy the SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable 2TB External USB-C NVMe SSD

Once you’ve learned how to choose an external hard drive and what to look for, speed freaks and fans of having plenty of storage will soon see that they really need the SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable 2TB External USB-C NVMe SSD. Going back to a mechanical hard drive is rough when you’ve experienced an SSD.

With the SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable 2TB External USB-C NVMe SSD, you get up to 2,000MB/sec data transfer speeds so you can quickly move your files to your computer and other devices. It has a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C interface so it’s compatible with many different computers as well as smartphones. That means you can use it with your PC as well as your Mac. It’s even compatible with the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro.

Related

Alongside that, the SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable 2TB External USB-C NVMe SSD is also incredibly robust. It has an IP55 rating so it’s water and dust-resistant and can withstand rain, splashes, spills, and dust. It’s been rigorously tested so it’s safe to work for a long time to come. It’s also incredibly lightweight and pocket sized so you can easily toss it in your bag to take anywhere you’re going. There’s also a convenient carabiner loop so you can attach it to your backpack or belt loop. It’s easily one of the best external hard drives for anyone on the move.

Adding to the peace of mind, the SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable 2TB External USB-C NVMe SSD offers password protection and 128-bit AES hardware encryption so your data is always safe and secure. If the worst happens, there’s even a five-year limited warranty to give you some comeback in case the worst-case scenario occurs.

If you need a robust yet speedy yet high in storage hard drive, the SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable 2TB External USB-C NVMe SSD is exactly what you want. It usually costs $295 but right now, you can buy it from Best Buy for just $190. However, the offer ends when today does as it’s one of the retailer’s deals of the day. That means you shouldn’t delay as you only have a matter of hours to enjoy the sweet discount.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Get this 1TB portable SSD for just $85 at Best Buy today
WD easystore external hard drive on a white background.

External hard drive deals don't get much better than this with Best Buy selling a WD Easystore 1TB external hard drive for just $85. A saving of $55, the external hard drive is a solid state drive so you're guaranteed fast performance. The deal is on for today only so if you don't snap it up now, you're going to miss out on a fantastic offer. If you've needed more storage for a while, don't miss out. If you're looking to buy this for a Christmas gift, you're in luck, too. Buy today and the hard drive will be with you before the big day.

Easily offering much of what you could need from the best external hard drives, the WD Easystore 1TB external hard drive is perfect for all your storage needs. It's a solid state drive so you can be confident of data transfer rates up to 400MB/sec when updating files. A USB 3.0 cable makes it easy to quickly move large folders with backward compatibility with USB 2.0 if you need to use an older setup. The hard drive is tough, too, able to withstand a drop of up to two meters without a problem. That's ideal if you need to take it between locations and you're worried about how it fares.

Read more
Walmart discounts Seagate hard drives by $15 for the holidays
seagate 2tb backup plus slim deal walmart december 2020

Is it possible to ever have too much storage space? We're not convinced. Right now, you can benefit from more external hard drive space for less courtesy of discounts at Walmart. Just in time for the holidays, Walmart has slashed the price of the Seagate 2TB Backup Plus Slim Portable Drive by $15 bringing it down to just $68. It's the ideal time to upgrade your storage space, whether you need more room for backups, all your files, or even for games storage. If you need more space or a cheaper hard drive, we've got all the best external hard drive deals currently out there.

The Seagate 2TB Backup Plus Slim Portable Drive didn't feature in our look at the best external hard drives but Seagate branded drives were included in our look at the best external hard drives for the Xbox One. Generally, Seagate drives are a popular brand in the external hard drive world and they certainly offer a lot of useful features.

Read more
How to mass-delete all your emails on Gmail at once
Google services (YouTube, Gmail, Chrome, Duo, Meet, Google Podcasts) icons app on smartphone screen.

When your Gmail inbox becomes stuffed with junk, it can be near-impossible to sift through the hay to find the needles. Important emails, crucial documents, and those pictures from the family trip can get buried under mounds of spam and advertisements from shoe companies you never even bought shoes from. Luckily, there’s a few ways to sort through all your Gmail muck to put the spotlight back on what’s important.

Read more