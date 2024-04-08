Hurry! This ultra-durable 2TB SSD is $105 off until midnight

If you’re in the market for great external hard drive deals and you don’t want to scrimp on speed or capacity, check out the Best Buy deal of the day. Right now, you can buy the SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable 2TB External USB-C NVMe SSD for just $190 meaning you save a huge $105 off the regular price of $295. Available at this price for today only, you seriously don’t want to miss out on this deal if space is a premium for you right now. Here’s all you need to know but hurry!

Why you should buy the SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable 2TB External USB-C NVMe SSD

Once you’ve learned how to choose an external hard drive and what to look for, speed freaks and fans of having plenty of storage will soon see that they really need the SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable 2TB External USB-C NVMe SSD. Going back to a mechanical hard drive is rough when you’ve experienced an SSD.

With the SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable 2TB External USB-C NVMe SSD, you get up to 2,000MB/sec data transfer speeds so you can quickly move your files to your computer and other devices. It has a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C interface so it’s compatible with many different computers as well as smartphones. That means you can use it with your PC as well as your Mac. It’s even compatible with the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro.

Alongside that, the SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable 2TB External USB-C NVMe SSD is also incredibly robust. It has an IP55 rating so it’s water and dust-resistant and can withstand rain, splashes, spills, and dust. It’s been rigorously tested so it’s safe to work for a long time to come. It’s also incredibly lightweight and pocket sized so you can easily toss it in your bag to take anywhere you’re going. There’s also a convenient carabiner loop so you can attach it to your backpack or belt loop. It’s easily one of the best external hard drives for anyone on the move.

Adding to the peace of mind, the SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable 2TB External USB-C NVMe SSD offers password protection and 128-bit AES hardware encryption so your data is always safe and secure. If the worst happens, there’s even a five-year limited warranty to give you some comeback in case the worst-case scenario occurs.

If you need a robust yet speedy yet high in storage hard drive, the SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable 2TB External USB-C NVMe SSD is exactly what you want. It usually costs $295 but right now, you can buy it from Best Buy for just $190. However, the offer ends when today does as it’s one of the retailer’s deals of the day. That means you shouldn’t delay as you only have a matter of hours to enjoy the sweet discount.

