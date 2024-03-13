One of the most frustrating limitations of today’s computers and video game consoles is their available storage space. One of the easiest solutions to this problem is an investment in external hard drive deals, which currently includes a 20% discount on the 4TB model of the Seagate Portable. From its original price of $125, it’s down to a more affordable $100 on Amazon. This is a limited-time offer though, so there’s a chance that you miss out on the savings of $25 if you don’t proceed with your purchase right now.

Why you should buy the Seagate Portable 4TB external hard drive

One of the major features of the Seagate Portable 4TB external hard drive is its compatibility with most systems. It’s designed to work with Windows PCs and laptops out of the box — just connect it using the included 18-inch USB 3.0 cable — but it will also work with Mac computers and MacBooks after reformatting it for MacOS. The device will also work with the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5, though you can’t install and play current-generation titles from it. Still, any additional storage space for these consoles are welcome, as today’s most popular video games are pretty huge.

The Seagate Portable 4TB external hard drive only weighs about 9 ounces, so true to its name, it’s a portable device that won’t be a hassle to bring with you if there will be a need to access the stored data. It also offers a maximum speed of 120 MB/s, so it won’t take long if you’re planning to move a lot of files into the device.

Get more storage space for your files, projects, and video games by taking advantage of Amazon’s 20% discount for the Seagate Portable 4TB external hard drive. You’ll just have to pay $100 instead of $125 for $25 in savings, but only if you’re able to complete your purchase while the offer is still online. This is a limited-time deal so it may end at any moment, which means if you want to get the Seagate Portable 4TB external hard drive for cheaper than usual, you need to push through with the transaction as soon as possible.

