 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Get this Samsung 32-inch 4K monitor while it’s $500 off right now

Aaron Mamiit
By
Samsung's new Odyssey G7 comes with a flat screen.
Samsung

The power of your gaming PC will be wasted on a basic display, so if you haven’t upgraded yet, you should check out this $500 discount for the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 4K curved gaming monitor in the Samsung Spring Sale. From an expensive original price of $1,300, it’s down to a more reasonable $800, but probably not for long. There’s still a few days left in the sale, but it’s not recommended to wait until the last minute because there’s no telling when stocks of the gaming monitor will run out.

Why you should buy the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 4K curved gaming monitor

Samsung, a fixture in our roundup of the best gaming monitors, hits another home run with the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 4K curved gaming monitor. With 4K Ultra HD resolution and Quantum Mini-LED technology that’s found in some of the best TVs, the gaming monitor delivers amazing picture quality with sharp details and vivid colors, which will let you appreciate the graphics of today’s best PC games. For smooth and uninterrupted gameplay, the screen also offers a 165Hz refresh rate, a 1ms response time, and support for AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro.

The 1000R curvature of the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 4K curved gaming monitor fills your peripheral vision to pull you into deeper immersion, which our computer monitor buying guide says largely benefits single-player games as you’ll be sitting at the center of the screen. The gaming monitor also features Samsung’s CoreSync technology, which matches its core lighting system with the colors of your on-screen game.

Related

There are lots of monitor deals in the Samsung Spring Sale, but here’s one of our favorites — the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 4K curved gaming monitor at $500 off, which slashes its price to $800 from $1,300. You’ll be getting amazing value from this display, but only if you hurry. It’s not a good idea to wait until the sale’s last minute because the offer may no longer be online by then, so if you want to make sure that you get the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 4K curved gaming monitor for cheaper than usual, you need to process your purchase right now.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Save $500 on this Samsung 32-inch 4K gaming monitor
Samsung's 2023 Odyssey Neo G7 sitting on a table.

If you've just snapped up one of the best gaming PC deals going on right now, you need a similarly sweet gaming monitor to reap the benefits. Fortunately, Samsung has an amazing deal on the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 curved gaming monitor. Usually priced at $1,300, it's down to $800 for a limited time only. While that's still a hefty price for a monitor, this is an exceptionally good monitor that is going to make all your games look fantastic.

Thanks to the immersive qualities of a curved gaming screen, you'll feel really drawn into the action and if you have a high-end gaming PC, you need to combine it with a similarly high-end gaming monitor. With the price drop so steep on the 32-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 curved gaming monitor, it seems unlikely it'll stay at this price for long. Take a quick look at what we have to say about it before the deal ends soon.

Read more
Save $500 on Samsung’s massive 57-inch 4K gaming monitor today
The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 57-inch mini-LED gaming monitor placed on a desk.

One of the best monitor deals at the moment is perfect for gamers who want the absolute best from their gaming time. That's the case for anyone contemplating buying the 57-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 curved gaming monitor. A truly high-end screen, it's one of the best gaming monitors around and sure to provide you with a far more immersive experience than anything before. Even better, it's on sale now with $500 off.

Usually priced at $2,500, Samsung is currently selling the 57-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 curved gaming monitor for $2,000 which is a pretty hefty discount. You'll still need to make a significant investment here but it's ideal if you've just bought one of the best gaming PC deals and you want to reap the benefits from that hardware. If you're all about having the best of the best, keep reading while we take you through everything you need to know about this monitor and the deal. Don't count on it staying this price for much longer.

Read more
Wow! This LG 32-inch QHD gaming monitor is 46% off right now
The LG UltraGear 32GN600-B 32-inch gaming monitor on green background.

If you've spent on gaming PC deals, your next purchase should be on monitor deals because you wouldn't want to waste your upgrades on an outdated screen. It doesn't have to be another major investment though, as there are affordable but top-quality choices like the 32-inch LG UltraGear gaming monitor. It's currently an even more attractive option because of Walmart's offer that slashes its price to just $187 from $349, for savings of $162. You're going to have to hurry if you want to get the monitor at 46% off though, as it's only available for a limited time.

Why you should buy the 32-inch LG UltraGear gaming monitor
The 32-inch screen of the LG UltraGear gaming monitor is at the top end of our computer monitor buying guide's range of recommended sizes -- it's large enough to appreciate the graphics of the best PC games without getting too expensive. To make playing video games an even more immersive experience, the monitor offers QHD resolution for sharp details, a 165Hz refresh rate for smooth movements on the display, and a 1ms response time that allows you to engage with fast reactions. It also supports HDR10, for rich colors and contrast that will further enhance the quality of in-game cinematics, as well as AMD's FreeSync that eliminates stuttering and screen tearing.

Read more